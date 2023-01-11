Read full article on original website
SQUAW GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — No students or drivers were injured Tuesday after authorities say a school bus collided with a pickup truck, flipping the bus onto its side. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at 7:34 a.m. at the intersection of Shabonna Grove Road and Somonauk Road. The school bus, […]
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
Three deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Department in northern Illinois are being applauded for possibly saving the life of an elderly woman who was discovered on the floor of her home during a well-being check. On Friday morning, Deputy Katie Gordon was tasked with making phone calls as part...
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into a car dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
One of the busiest intersections in Joliet will be even busier next week. The city of Joliet has announced that there will be daily lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from Monday, January 16th to Thursday, January 19th. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane northbound and southbound on Illinois Route 53 between Patterson Road and Doris Avenue. The lane closures will occur every day from Monday to Thursday next week between 9 AM and 3 PM CST.
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
PRINCETON – A Chicago man has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver after a traffic stop in Bureau County on I-80. On Thursday afternoon, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents stopped a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor of Chicago, and a K9 alerted on the vehicle for the presence of purported narcotics. After a search, authorities say they located 8 large duffle bags containing over 300lbs of purported cannabis. Taylor was taken to the Bureau County Jail with bond yet to be set.
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
A small plane has made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway in Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bolingbrook Fire Department.
MENDOTA – A third party consulting group was brought in to determine what changes could be made to improve the fire department in Mendota. In 2022 the complete study was presented to the city from McGrath Consulting Group. The Wonder Lake company survey cost the city around $30,000. The report recommends changes to staffing levels, equipment and a number of procedures and training programs for the Mendota Fire Department, plus remodeling or replacing the main fire station.
It was a scary situation in Illinois when a woman drove her car onto the middle of a frozen pond. A woman in Lakewood had a very scary moment. Somehow, she drove her car a hundred feet into the middle of a frozen pond. I have several questions about this incident including how and why she ended up there. Unfortunately, I couldn't find those kinds of details. Maybe, her car slid on some ice. Did she get confused and think it was part of the road?
A woman and several dogs escaped a house fire in West Chicago unharmed Thursday, but West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said three other dogs died in the blaze. Tanner said there were lots of personal belongings piled up in the house.
A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
