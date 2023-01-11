Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Colusa, western Plumas, Tehama, Butte, eastern Glenn, north central Yuba and southeastern Shasta Counties through 945 AM PST At 847 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Shasta Lake to near Maxwell. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rain with winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rain could cause road flooding. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Redding, Chico, Paradise, Oroville, Red Bluff, Corning, Orland, Willows, Maxwell, Brush Creek Rs, Palermo, Shingletown, Pulga, Palo Cedro, Mineral, Glenn, Anderson, Tehama, Thermalito and Stirling City and Interstate 5 and Highway 99. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Yolo, Sutter, northeastern Sacramento, northeastern Solano, western El Dorado, western Placer, southeastern Butte, southwestern Sierra, Yuba and western Nevada Counties through 1115 AM PST At 940 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Palermo to Gridley to Palmersville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Very heavy rain, along with wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas with water over roadways. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. TIMING...The line of storms will move through the greater Sacramento area between 1000 am and 1115 am. Locations impacted include... Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Palermo, Yuba City, Rancho Cordova and West Sacramento. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 06:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Amador; Butte; Calaveras; Colusa; El Dorado; Glenn FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 642 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated widespread moderate to heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove, Roseville, Fairfield, Vacaville, Redding, Chico, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Galt, Oroville, Red Bluff, Auburn, Grass Valley and Marysville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0