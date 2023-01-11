ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Crossgates expands operating hours

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
GUILDERLAND — A renewed sense of normalcy returned to Crossgates Mall shoppers as the shopping and entertainment center expanded its operating hours for the new year.

Pyramid Management Group extended operating hours, opening doors to Crossgates Mall an hour earlier on Monday, Jan. 2. The mall closed at 8 p.m.

“Given the steady increases in traffic we have been seeing at Crossgates prior to and through the holiday season, combined with pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier in the day and later into the evening, we are excited to offer these expanded hours,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates.

According to the mall’s new schedule, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. Friday and Saturdays will open at the same time, with the exception of closing an hour later at 9 p.m. Sundays will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anchor stores, restaurants and entertainment venues will continue to offer extended hours that may differ from the mall’s hours.

COVID

The extended hours closely reflect how the mall operated prior to the onset of the COVID pandemic nearly three years ago. Virus mitigation protocols forced the mall to close in March 2020. Limited operations slowly increased since doors were allowed to reopen four months later. Progress was slowed as mall operators lobbied and sued the governor’s office, as they fought to meet mitigation measures.

Infection cases in Albany County have remained steady over the past three months. Since a peak of 106 cases reported in October, only 19 new cases were reported to the County on Tuesday, Jan. 3. There was a similar spike in new cases at the end of the year, with 79 reported on Dec. 30.

As of Tuesday, the 7-day average for new cases is 44.

Help wanted

The expansion of hours has also created a number of available open positions at many of Crossgates’ venues. Available jobs vary and are constantly added to the Crossgates website at shopcrossgates.com/employment.

Crossgates is the Capital Region’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination offering an impressive selection of national brands and the newest retail concepts. The center is anchored by Macy’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Best Buy, while offering more than 180 retail shops, including Apple. Crossgates offers 10 entertainment venues and over 20 on-site eateries, such as Dave & Buster’s, Get Air, Billy Beez, Apex Entertainment, The Standard Restaurant & Lounge, Maggie McFly’s and Regal Cinemas with IMAX. Or simply relax at our award-winning day spa, Spa Mirbeau. Located adjacent to a dual-branded 192-room Homewood Suites and Tru by Hilton hotel, Crossgates is your destination to EAT. SHOP. PLAY. STAY.

Building up

Last June, Pyramid Management Group secured a commercial mortgage-backed securities debt package from Argentic, a private real estate lender based in New York City. The group said it would use it to refinance the Crossgates Commons complex and reinvest in the shopping mall.

Crossgates Commons recently welcomed several new brands to the complex, including Skechers, Albany Ninja Lab, Kitchen 216 and Urban Air Adventure Park.

