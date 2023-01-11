New Jersey Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, as jackpot swells again

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It may not be the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but someone still struck pay dirt in the Garden State.

One ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was worth $1 million, according to lottery officials.

The lucky ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 near Hoffman Street in Brick, officials said.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 7 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 18 — but missed the gold Mega Ball number of 9.

Had it also hit the gold Mega Ball, the ticket would have won the estimated annuitized $1.1 billion jackpot. But all tickets sold nationwide missed, rolling the jackpot to an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion, the second-largest in Mega Millions history.

New York also won big , with one ticket sold worth $3 million — thanks to the optional Megaplier add-on — plus another $1 million winner.

The goal of Mega Millions is to match all five white balls, drawn from a field of 1 through 70, plus the gold Mega Ball, selected from 1 through 25. Tickets cost $2 each, or $3 with the optional Megaplier, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by a designated number two through five.

The next drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.