Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
dotesports.com
Unreal penta kill at the Nexus boosts Ezreal to victory in League
Penta kills in League of Legends aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. But they still rarely happen in two-vs-five scenarios while defending the Nexus. One Ezreal player posted a penta kill on League’s subreddit on Jan. 12 after pulling off a valiant two-vs-five defense. Ezreal and...
dotesports.com
Clear’s choice to join Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team pays off with NA Challengers berth
Streaming star Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team, Disguised, are headed to the NA VALORANT Challengers League, providing a quick payoff for Joseph “clear” Allen, who opted to bet on himself and his new team. Disguised Toast, who has been co-streaming all his team’s matches during their successful debut...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
dotesports.com
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
dotesports.com
Sentinels Halo builds a team of new stars around esports legend LethuL for 2023 season
After over half a decade of teaming with SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, three new faces will surround LethuL for Halo Infinite’s 2023 competitive season. While his three old teammates moving to FaZe Clan to join forces with Renegade, Sentinels has signed Spartan, KingNick, and Kuhlect to join LethuL at the organization, it announced today. They will be backed up by eUnited’s former coach Kyle “Chiig” Lawson, reuniting him with Spartan and KingNick after the two departed eUnited prior to the World Championship last year.
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
dotesports.com
VALORANT creators recreate Agent intros with hilarious cosplays and it’s actually perfect
While getting absolutely destroyed in a VALORANT server might make you rage beyond comprehension, there’s always something the community provides that’ll bring you right back down to your happy place. Cosplay has been a massive part of the gaming industry for years, and it’s provided gamers with an...
dotesports.com
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
dotesports.com
Save Demacia in new leaked Riot Forge game starring Sylas
It looks like Riot Forge is working on a new game, according to leak today. “The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story” has been reportedly leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee, according to Twitter user osevno. In the game, players supposedly play as Sylas to save Demacia....
dotesports.com
ShahZaM defends shroud amidst Sentinels feud but says roster decision reinforced the team’s ‘meme’ narrative in VALORANT
Former Sentinels VALORANT captain and current G2 captain ShahZam has offered further context on the recent controversy he started yesterday involving Sentinels and shroud. Unlike some fans had thought, ShahZam meant to only take shots at Sentinels and didn’t mean to offend the Canadian streamer with his tweets. Part...
dotesports.com
Best custom game codes to practice Lúcio wall riding and rollouts in Overwatch 2
Lúcio is one of the Overwatch franchise’s most unique characters. His effectiveness as a healer—and occasional environmental kill specialist—relies not only on your raw healing numbers but on your skill with his mobility. Lúcio is the only hero in the game who can wall-ride, which opens up hundreds of new ways to approach fights and better defend your teammates.
dotesports.com
The best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2
If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
dotesports.com
Riot Meddler addresses lack of update for League’s personalization content for 2023
Since the start of 2023, fans have been very vocal about their overarching concerns for League of Legends, from the season’s disappointing cinematic to a lack of communication from the developers. But over the last day, the game’s executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei...
dotesports.com
Ornn’s win rate skyrockets in League’s new season thanks to stealth changes
Season 13 officially began on Jan. 10 and 11 worldwide for all League of Legends fans. As we’re all still testing the ranked waters looking for the best meta picks, Ornn’s win rate has skyrocketed thanks to stealth changes. League’s latest patch, Patch 13.1, was released on Jan....
dotesports.com
CS:GO legend Shox forms all-French lineup with dream of BLAST Paris Major appearance
One of the most legendary French CS:GO players of all time has returned, joining forces with a familiar face and former teammate, and seeking to qualify for the next Major that would be played in front of his home crowd. Former Major winner Richard “shox” Papillon is back in competitive...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced long-time players of Activision’s battle royale to an all new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. DMZ has countless points of interest that players gravitate towards, either in hopes of finding loot to survive the game, or to jump into the multiplayer fray.
dotesports.com
He’s coming home: Skrapz returns to CDL, London Royal Ravens ahead of Major 2
Skrapz is back in the mix. The London Royal Ravens confirmed the Call of Duty League return of Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall today, replacing PaulEhx in the team’s starting lineup this weekend. The online qualifier matches for Major Two of the 2023 CDL season begin on Friday, Jan....
dotesports.com
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
