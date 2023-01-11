ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mega Millions results Jan. 10, 2023: Jackpot grows to $1.35 billion with no winners

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

No ticket won the grand prize in last night's Mega Millions drawing , so the jackpot continues to rise. It is now worth an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million, the second-largest jackpot that Mega Millions has seen and the fourth biggest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was 3X.

While no one won the jackpot, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in the following states:

  • California.
  • Florida.
  • Kansas.
  • Two in Massachusetts.
  • Missouri.
  • New Jersey.
  • New York.
  • Two in Ohio.
  • Oregon.
  • Pennsylvania.
  • West Virgina.

Additionally, there were Match 5 + Megaplier winners in Connecticut, Florida and New York.

The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 13, at 11 p.m., and you can purchase tickets until 10:45 p.m. that day for a chance at winning.

Ready to try your luck with the Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The next drawing is this Friday, Jan. 13.

How to play the Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

  • 5 + 1 = Jackpot.
  • 5 + 0 = $1 million.
  • 4 + 1 = $10,000.
  • 4 + 0 = $500.
  • 3 + 1 = $200.
  • 3 + 0 = $10.
  • 2 + 1= $10.
  • 1 + 1 = $4.
  • 0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

You can either pick your lucky numbers yourself or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can't make up your mind, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play.

Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, and the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win.

What happens if I win the Mega Millions?

Congratulations! If you're the lucky winner, Mega Millions offers two options. You can either take the annuity, which pays out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous.

There's also the cash option, a one-time, lump sum payment equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mega Millions results Jan. 10, 2023: Jackpot grows to $1.35 billion with no winners

