ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wuga.org

Gov. Kemp Pledges Raises, Tax Breaks and Investment in Schools

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was inaugurated for a second term earlier today. Kemp says he plans to use some the state’s $6.6 billion surplus to give back to Georgians and fund priorities in the state. Kemp will distribute some of that surplus to taxpayers, with a $1 billion tax refund this year. In addition, homeowners will receive a $1.1 billion one-time property tax relief grant.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Storms sweep across state

Damage assessment and cleanup is underway in parts of Georgia after severe storms moved through the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency directing state agencies to focus on helping hard-hit communities and providing emergency funds. Initial reports by the National Weather Service...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Wind Advisory, Tornado Watch for Athens and Surrounding Areas

Much of north Georgia is under a hazardous weather outlook. According to the National Weather Service, a severe line of storms is expected to move across Georgia this afternoon into this evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning. A wind advisory is in place until 11o’ clock tonight. Forecasters warn strong wind gusts of 30-40 miles per hour ahead of the line could bring down trees and powerlines before storms begin.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy