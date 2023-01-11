Much of north Georgia is under a hazardous weather outlook. According to the National Weather Service, a severe line of storms is expected to move across Georgia this afternoon into this evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning. A wind advisory is in place until 11o’ clock tonight. Forecasters warn strong wind gusts of 30-40 miles per hour ahead of the line could bring down trees and powerlines before storms begin.

