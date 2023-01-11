Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp Pledges Raises, Tax Breaks and Investment in Schools
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was inaugurated for a second term earlier today. Kemp says he plans to use some the state’s $6.6 billion surplus to give back to Georgians and fund priorities in the state. Kemp will distribute some of that surplus to taxpayers, with a $1 billion tax refund this year. In addition, homeowners will receive a $1.1 billion one-time property tax relief grant.
Tax cuts, tackling housing issues and touting new investment: Georgia leaders share 2023 vision
As Gov. Brian Kemp took the stage at the Georgia Chamber's annual "Eggs & Issues" breakfast Wednesday, the song "We Are The Champions" accompanied a montage of University of Georgia's national championship victory this week. But the second-term governor had other reason to celebrate, too. Local, state and federal partners...
Storms sweep across state
Damage assessment and cleanup is underway in parts of Georgia after severe storms moved through the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency directing state agencies to focus on helping hard-hit communities and providing emergency funds. Initial reports by the National Weather Service...
Wind Advisory, Tornado Watch for Athens and Surrounding Areas
Much of north Georgia is under a hazardous weather outlook. According to the National Weather Service, a severe line of storms is expected to move across Georgia this afternoon into this evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning. A wind advisory is in place until 11o’ clock tonight. Forecasters warn strong wind gusts of 30-40 miles per hour ahead of the line could bring down trees and powerlines before storms begin.
