ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wevv.com

Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson

Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky. Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson. Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
HENDERSON, KY
whopam.com

Fire destroys Christian County home

Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday night on Crofton Fire Tower Road. Emergency officials say firefighters from Lacy, Mannington and Crofton responded to 7504 Crofton Fire Tower Road about 8:30 p.m. The residence was a total loss., but no one was injured in the blaze. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event

Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville

Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County

WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items were taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mo. school where Pilgrim’s Rest leader used to work closing

STOCKTON, Mo. and OHIO CO., Ky (WFIE) - The boarding school in Missouri, where several reports say Kelly Vanderkooi used to work, is closing. He’s one of three people facing abuse charges in Ohio County, Kentucky, and authorities say those charges are connected to the boarding school Pilgrim’s Rest.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy