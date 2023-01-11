Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky. Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson. Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky.
14news.com
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
whopam.com
Fire destroys Christian County home
Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday night on Crofton Fire Tower Road. Emergency officials say firefighters from Lacy, Mannington and Crofton responded to 7504 Crofton Fire Tower Road about 8:30 p.m. The residence was a total loss., but no one was injured in the blaze. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office...
Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center.
14news.com
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event
Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
14news.com
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
14news.com
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
wevv.com
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville
Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County
WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
wevv.com
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
14news.com
One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
14news.com
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items were taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
14news.com
Mo. school where Pilgrim’s Rest leader used to work closing
STOCKTON, Mo. and OHIO CO., Ky (WFIE) - The boarding school in Missouri, where several reports say Kelly Vanderkooi used to work, is closing. He’s one of three people facing abuse charges in Ohio County, Kentucky, and authorities say those charges are connected to the boarding school Pilgrim’s Rest.
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
