Looking ahead to another chilly night across Central Florida. Temperatures will fall to freezing or near freezing across Marion, Sumter, and Flagler counties. The rest of us will be looking out for frost. After a chilly start we can expect a pleasant afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Upper 70s expected Wednesday under sunny skies.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO