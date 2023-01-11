Read full article on original website
Space Shuttle Columbia launched for the final time 20 years ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty years ago, Space Shuttle Columbia lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center for the last time. It was on its return to Earth, after 16 days in space, that the shuttle broke apart, killing all seven astronauts. “Columbia signaled the end of the shuttle...
'It was just beautiful': SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy from Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people came to the coast Saturday to see the Falcon Heavy launch in person. Here in Central Florida, we've gotten used to the almost weekly launches of Space X's Falcon 9 rockets, but Sunday's launch of the Falcon Heavy was truly spectacular. Just...
Seminole fire officials: Lithium batteries ignite blaze that destroyed trash trailers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Seminole County say a lithium battery thrown in the trash sparked a fire that did almost a half million dollars in damage. The fire broke out late last month at the Seminole County Central Transfer Station in Longwood. Officials are warning the public...
FHP: Woman hit, killed by train in Brevard County
MALABAR, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Brevard County. Troopers said the accident happened Tuesday night on State Road 514/Malabar Road, east of U.S. Highway 1, in Malabar. According to FHP, the woman was walking along the track north of the crossing when...
Crews search for missing person near pond in Osceola County
Crews in Osceola County have spent hours searching a pond after authorities say someone went missing in the water. The search began Tuesday evening in the area of Brightwater Court in Kissimmee. Authorities have released few details, but say the person they have been looking for is an adult.
Central Florida man sentenced for plotting to kill ex with poison in water gun
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for plotting to kill his former partner with a poisoned water gun. Kevin Jones, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing ricin, a biological toxin, and for possessing two firearms as a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
Lake County cold weather shelters to remain open as temperatures drop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Warming shelters in Lake County are set to open for the third night in a row with temperatures near freezing across Central Florida. LifePointe Church is one of the churches in the area that partners with the county to shelter individuals experiencing homelessness when the temperatures drop.
23-year-old dies after crashing truck into bridge support in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top stories. A young man is dead after a crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old was driving his pickup truck in the area of State Road 46 and State Road 453 on Sunday. Officials say...
Chilly overnight
Looking ahead to another chilly night across Central Florida. Temperatures will fall to freezing or near freezing across Marion, Sumter, and Flagler counties. The rest of us will be looking out for frost. After a chilly start we can expect a pleasant afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Upper 70s expected Wednesday under sunny skies.
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
Orlando woman shares cancer journey in hopes of helping others
Mayra Andújar Delgado is an advocate for patients in the myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) community. She was recently named one of 8 winners nationwide of CURE Media Group's MPN Heroes Recognition Program. She wants to use her platform to help others understand the resources available to them. If you would...
19-year-old accused of killing mom of 2 during Orange County carjacking expected in court
A 19-year-old is heading to court Wednesday, accused in the murder of an Orange County mother. Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray was arrested for the crime almost two years ago. Wednesday will possibly be his last court appearance before he is set to go on trial so we could learn if he will change his plea or take the case to trial.
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
Sheriff: Man shot, killed 31-year-old neighbor in Kissimmee during dispute over $5K
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after one person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Arisha Drive for a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Neighbors say they heard at least four shots fired. The...
Universal Orlando announces headliners for Mardi Gras 2023 celebration
On Tuesday, Universal Orland0 announced the headliners for its Mardi Gras 2023 celebration. This year’s concert series will feature live performances by Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls, Grammy-winning Platinum superstar Maren Morris and Grammy-winning artist Sean Paul. The entire Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval event will be...
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
