Orlando, FL

WESH

Space Shuttle Columbia launched for the final time 20 years ago

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty years ago, Space Shuttle Columbia lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center for the last time. It was on its return to Earth, after 16 days in space, that the shuttle broke apart, killing all seven astronauts. “Columbia signaled the end of the shuttle...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

FHP: Woman hit, killed by train in Brevard County

MALABAR, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Brevard County. Troopers said the accident happened Tuesday night on State Road 514/Malabar Road, east of U.S. Highway 1, in Malabar. According to FHP, the woman was walking along the track north of the crossing when...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Crews search for missing person near pond in Osceola County

Crews in Osceola County have spent hours searching a pond after authorities say someone went missing in the water. The search began Tuesday evening in the area of Brightwater Court in Kissimmee. Authorities have released few details, but say the person they have been looking for is an adult.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County cold weather shelters to remain open as temperatures drop

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Warming shelters in Lake County are set to open for the third night in a row with temperatures near freezing across Central Florida. LifePointe Church is one of the churches in the area that partners with the county to shelter individuals experiencing homelessness when the temperatures drop.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Chilly overnight

Looking ahead to another chilly night across Central Florida. Temperatures will fall to freezing or near freezing across Marion, Sumter, and Flagler counties. The rest of us will be looking out for frost. After a chilly start we can expect a pleasant afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Upper 70s expected Wednesday under sunny skies.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando woman shares cancer journey in hopes of helping others

Mayra Andújar Delgado is an advocate for patients in the myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) community. She was recently named one of 8 winners nationwide of CURE Media Group's MPN Heroes Recognition Program. She wants to use her platform to help others understand the resources available to them. If you would...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Universal Orlando announces headliners for Mardi Gras 2023 celebration

On Tuesday, Universal Orland0 announced the headliners for its Mardi Gras 2023 celebration. This year’s concert series will feature live performances by Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls, Grammy-winning Platinum superstar Maren Morris and Grammy-winning artist Sean Paul. The entire Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval event will be...
ORLANDO, FL

