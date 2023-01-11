Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons to Use an Encrypted Email Service
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's practically impossible to use a computer or a smartphone without an email account. Most of us have a few, and we use them for a variety of purposes; from registering to social media sites, over signing up for newsletters, to communicating with friends and colleagues.
Ars Technica
Meta sues “scraping-for-hire” service that sells user data to law enforcement
Meta said it’s suing “scraping-for-hire” service Voyager Labs for allegedly using fake accounts, proprietary software, and a sprawling network of IP addresses to surreptitiously collect massive amounts of personal data from users of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networking sites. “Defendant created and used over 38,000...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: In ‘an early experimental program,’ OpenAI opens waitlist for GPT Professional
Hello from a very rain-drenched, the Cure-themed, semi-goth-and-sad Silicon Valley (Haje) and a lovely, sunny and warm day (Christine). It’s hard to imagine one from the other, and so here we are, learning a lesson of empathy and realizing that our immediate experience may not be universal. Whoa. Didn’t expect that level of depth from your friendly neighborhood tech newsletter, didya? May we continue to surprise you for the rest of 2023 as well. — Christine and Haje.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
msn.com
Google warns Supreme Court could 'upend the internet' through Section 230 changes
Google said that a decision in the Supreme Court case regarding terrorist content and Youtube's algorithm could change the internet for the worse. The search engine argued in a brief filed on Thursday that Gonzalez v. Google, a case for which the court will hear oral arguments next month, could transform the internet. Google implored the courts to uphold existing interpretations of Section 230, a law that protects websites from being penalized for content posted by their users.
Twitter hacked: Data of 235 million Twitter users are exposed for free
More than 400 million user data was hacked in July 2022 by the hacker known as Ryushi. These data would have been put up for sale on the 'Breached' hacking forum. Note: At the end a tool to see if your data is filtered on the internet.
The Verge
Google strikes back in search antitrust lawsuit
Courts have unsealed Google’s motion to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit over its search engine — one that could fracture a core Google service in order to increase online competition. In a motion for summary judgment filed on December 12th, the company argues that the complaint misrepresents its agreements with browser developers and Android phone makers, unfairly punishing its success. “Requiring Google not to compete vigorously — or requiring browser developers to alter their product designs and provide a worse experience for their customers,” it says, “would turn competition law on its head.”
Meta alleges surveillance firm collected data on 600,000 users via fake accounts
Meta has sued to block a surveillance company from using Facebook and Instagram, alleging the firm, which has partnered with law enforcement, created tens of thousands of fake accounts to collect user data. A complaint filed on Thursday asks a judge to permanently ban Voyager Labs from accessing Meta’s sites...
CNBC
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
Google tells Supreme Court: Don't undercut the internet
Google filed a key defense brief Thursday in a Supreme Court case that could reshape the legal landscape for online publishers and services. Driving the news: Google told the court that tampering with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects firms from liability for content their users post, would "undercut a central building block of the internet."
TechCrunch
Google is finally rolling out emoji reactions for Meet video calls
Users can click or tap on the smile icon on the bottom pane to post a reaction emoji — with support for different skin tones — on the video call. When users react with an emoji, you will see a small badge on the top-left corner of their tile on the web. If there are many people reacting at one time, you will see a stream of reactions on the left-hand side — just like comments on a live video.
TechCrunch
Tesla keeps slashing prices, this time by as much as 20%
This is at least the fourth time the automaker has discounted its vehicles, or offered credits, in the past several months. The price reduction trend kicked off in October when Tesla announced price cuts in China up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. Earlier this month, Tesla reduced prices for Chinese buyers again, this time by nearly 14%.
The Verge
Meta sues surveillance company for scraping data with fake Facebook accounts
Meta has filed a legal complaint against a company for allegedly creating tens of thousands of fake Facebook accounts to scrape user data and provide surveillance services for clients. The firm, Voyager Labs, bills itself as “a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions.” What this means in practice is...
Revolut close to finalising 2021 accounts as fintech seeks U.K. licence - sources
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fintech firm Revolut Ltd. is close to finalising its long-overdue 2021 financial accounts, a move that could pave the way for the start-up to obtain a UK banking licence, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
techaiapp.com
Google warns court against changing liability shield for internet companies
In a defense brief filed to the US Supreme Court Thursday, Google warned that altering Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — which protects internet-based companies from being sued for content created by their users — would “upend the internet.”. The brief is part of Google’s...
TechCrunch
Google says India antitrust order poses threat to national security
“Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources,” the company wrote in a blog post, titled “Heart of the Matter.”
TechCrunch
Twitter is considering selling usernames through online auctions, new report claims
The report says engineers at the company have considered organizing online auctions where people can bid for usernames, also known as handles. The potential new revenue stream has been discussed since at least December. It’s unknown if the idea will come to fruition, and if it does, it’s unclear if the plan will affect all usernames or only some of them.
Comments / 1