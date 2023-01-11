In this episode, the Podcast Beyond crew debate on the video game trope of walking through narrow cracks whenever you're trying to get somewhere. Whether you like cracks, don't like the sight of cracks, or all you want to do is live in cracks and explore cracks all day long taking in all the sights and smells, the world on the other end needs to load somehow. Which side are you on? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson in this Cracktastic episode of Beyond!

1 DAY AGO