Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Face-Off: Which 2023 Game Are You Most Excited For?
2023 has officially arrived, and that means we are finally in the year (fingers crossed) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and so many more fantastic games will be released. However, we're very curious to see which 2023 game you are most excited for.
IGN
A New League of Legends Spinoff Just Leaked
A League of Legends spinoff title for PC and consoles is reportedly in the works. First reported by Polygon, the leak comes from South Korea's games rating committee. According to the leak, the game is titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and has been rated for PC and console.
IGN
Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo Are Now Available
Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming's most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming's most popular and iconic collectibles. The Sephiroth amiibo is available to purchase right now from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. And for fans of Kazuya, you can pick him up too.
IGN
Japanese Escape Games: The Abandoned Schoolhouse
Japanese Escape Games: The Mansion of Tricks is the twelfth entry in this escape-the-room mystery-adventure game series. Point at the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and this game goes on.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - A Sea of Promises
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 8 - A Sea of Promises. 12:10 Look Around for Information about the Island. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 13-17
Destiny's loot hobo, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
Burrow of the Fallen Bear is a furry-themed visual novel with multiple romance options layered within an exciting medieval adventure. Guide a feline rogue named Krile on his journey to prove his worth and be chosen to save the Furry Heroes!
IGN
How to Get Kecleon in Pokemon Go
It's here! Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon GO. This sneaky little Color Swap Pokemon can be discovered and caught in Pokemon Go starting January 7, 2023. However, you won't find Kecleon just out in the wild. Instead, you will have to look somewhere a little unordinary to catch a Kecleon for yourself.
IGN
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
IGN
What PlayStation Needs to Do in 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, Daemon Hatfield is joined by Max Scoville and Destin Legarie, and they discuss how important 2023 will be for PlayStation, and what Sony absolutely needs to do to succeed this year.
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
IGN
League of Legends Mystery Champion
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the clues provided thus far within League of Legends. Each day in-game for nine days, a new riddle is provided relating to a specific Champion, who you must then use in a game/be on a team with during that day to complete the mission.
IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
IGN
New PS5 Update Prepares Console For New DualSense Edge Controller
A new system update for PlayStation 5 is now available to download, and with it comes added support for Sony's upcoming DualSense Edge controller, which is set to launch later this month. While the fresh PS5 update mostly offers players the usual vagueness we've come to anticipate – system stability...
IGN
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
IGN
Best Sentry Deck
Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.
IGN
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
IGN
Outpost: Infinity Siege - Official Announcement Trailer
Enjoy this three-minute trailer for Outpost: Infinity Siege, an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Ranger that includes base-building and RPG elements. Oh, and piloting mechs, too. It's due out in Q3 2023.
IGN
Best Knull Deck
Knull was recently added to Marvel Snap’s Pool 5 card list during The Power Cosmic season, and we’re going to show you how to build one of the best Knull decks. Using Knull won’t make or break a build, but he can be used to enhance a Deathwave deck.
IGN
No More Squeezing Through Cracks In Games, Please
In this episode, the Podcast Beyond crew debate on the video game trope of walking through narrow cracks whenever you're trying to get somewhere. Whether you like cracks, don't like the sight of cracks, or all you want to do is live in cracks and explore cracks all day long taking in all the sights and smells, the world on the other end needs to load somehow. Which side are you on? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson in this Cracktastic episode of Beyond!
Comments / 0