Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway

Big news for walkers and runners in Hendersonville ! A new project is breaking ground Wednesday, giving more space to enjoy the outdoors.

The groundbreaking for the new Sanders Ferry Greenway is set to happen at 12:30 p.m. at 221 Sanders Ferry Road.

It will be a walking path lasting 1.2 miles right by the lake. The path will be a mixture of concrete trails and boardwalks. It starts on Main Street and ends at Mallard Point Park.

The greenway is expected to open in the fall of 2023.