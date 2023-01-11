ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden says he ‘doesn’t know’ what documents were found in private office

By Alex Gangitano
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S80Wf_0kAlYaI000

President Biden on Tuesday said he is unaware of what documents from his time as vice president were discovered at a former private office of his, adding that he was surprised such records were kept there.

“I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office. But I don’t know what’s in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were,” Biden said when asked during the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico.

It was the first time since the discovery was reported on Monday night that Biden addressed the matter.

Biden’s special counsel confirmed in a statement after reports surfaced that the White House was cooperating with the Justice Department regarding a review of documents found in a University of Pennsylvania office in Washington that once belonged to Biden between his time as vice president and his 2020 presidential campaign.

“People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously. When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania … they found some documents in a box in a locked cabinet, or at least a closet. And as soon as they did, they realized there were several classified documents in that box and they did what they should have done,” Biden said.

“They immediately called the Archives, immediately called the Archives, turned them over to the Archives,” he added.

“I’ve turned over the boxes, they’ve turned over the boxes to the Archives. And we’re cooperating fully, cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon. And there’ll be more detail at that time,” Biden said.

Attorneys for Biden discovered the documents in November, days before the crucial midterm elections and the items were turned over to the agency the next day. The discovery of the documents was first reported by CBS News.

The president and vice president are required under the Presidential Records Act to turn over documents to the National Archives for secure storage.

The revelation immediately drew comparisons to an FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in which federal investigators seized classified documents there as part of a wider federal probe into potential mishandling of the information.

The reports of classified documents discovered in an office once held by Biden energized the new House Republican majority, which was already preparing to launch a host of investigations into the Biden administration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

Lawyers for President Biden have discovered additional classified documents from his time as vice president at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence, the White House confirmed Thursday. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that attorneys for Biden searched the president’s Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after 10 classified documents were […]
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
WSAV News 3

Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

‘When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden?’ Trump rages after classified Obama-Biden docs found at think tank

Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump fumed on Monday evening after a CBS News report said that potentially classified documents were discovered at a Washington DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys. The documents in question came from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office. Mr Biden had an office at the think tank from 2017 to 2020 between his stints in government service. Mr Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House two years ago, was none-too-pleased. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes...
WASHINGTON, DC
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy