Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

Community Correction Center employee arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Kelly Surrounded, 57, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor, was arrested by Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Two die in southeast Nebraska plane crash

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have died as a result of a plane crash in southeast Nebraska. Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney, and Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valperaiso, were found deceased after their plane crashed near Auburn. Authorities said at 11 p.m. Wednesday,...
AUBURN, NE
NebraskaTV

'Jax Dreams of Heaven' hopes to help kids cope with grief

LINCOLN, Neb. — Helping kids cope with grief, is the goal of a local writer. Tammy Stuhr has more on her book 'Jax Dreams of Heaven'. January 11-25, buy a book for $12, and Tammy will gift the sales tax and shipping for her birthday present to you!
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska falls to No. 3 Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 19 points, but a short-handed Nebraska squad fell at No. 3 Purdue, 73-55, Friday night at Mackey Arena. Nebraska (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) was without two of its three leading scorers, as Juwan Gary (shoulder)...
LINCOLN, NE

