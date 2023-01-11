ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
DULUTH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on I-75 near Delk Road

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that happened this morning at about 12:41 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Delk Road. Investigators report that a 36-year-old...
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver airlifted after suffering burns in wreck on I-85 in Barrow County

A three-vehicle accident Wednesday evening involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Barrow County sent a driver to the hospital with burns. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened at Ga. 211 and forced the interstate's northbound lanes to shut down for several hours. An investigation revealed that...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Speeding driver who fled from GSP dies after fiery crash in southeast Atlanta, troopers say

ATLANTA - A driver who the Georgia State Patrol says fled from troopers has died after the chase ended in a fiery crash in southeast Atlanta. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol say they spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado driving west along Interstate 20 doing 90 mph. Trooper say they attempted to pull over the pickup truck, but continued, exiting onto Flat Shoals Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a story of survival that had an entire Griffin neighborhood cheering last Thursday night, even after an EF-3 tornado ravaged their homes. A 30,000-pound tree fell on top of 41-year-old Jonas Bush, but now he’s on the road to recovery. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Person dies after GSP chase on I-20 ends in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A driver is dead after troopers engaged in a pursuit in southeast Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol said. A trooper conducted a speed check on a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Interstate 20 on Tuesday and learned it was traveling 90 miles per hour, according to GSP. The trooper activated their emergency lights and the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop, GSP said.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Train derailment in Butts County impacts traffic flow, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Butts County officials confirmed that three cars from a train have derailed at 43 North and Lee Maddoxx. Officials say the intersections along that route may be blocked due to the incident. There is no information on a preliminary cause for the derailment at this moment.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old male shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
ATLANTA, GA

