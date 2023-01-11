A Red Flag Warning has been issued for western OK and the Panhandles through 8 PM Wednesday for extreme fire weather conditions!

Read full article on original website
KFOR
Finally, the chance for widespread moisture across Oklahoma next week!
The chances for significant moisture continues to go up with a storm system tracking across Oklahoma late Tuesday into Wednesday! Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals across Oklahoma. The moisture in the Panhandle could be snow depending on the track!
KFOR
Back to Winter today! Tracking areas of light rain and snow this morning behind a strong cold front!
Good morning! A snapshot of radar just after 6 AM shows an area of light snow / flurries moving southeast at 25 MPH across northeastern OK. Some minor snow accumulations on grassy surfaces possible from Tulsa to the northeast. Temps above freezing! It becomes totally sunny today with gusty north winds and chilly temps 40s and 50s! Back to reality!
kscbnews.net
Red Flag Warning for the Oklahoma Panhandle
The National Weather Service has placed Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver Counties are under a Red Flag Warning for today. Due to above average temperatures, low humidity levels, and expected high winds the fire danger will be extreme. High temperatures expected in the mid 60’s with winds West to Southwest at...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
KFOR
Here’s the latest on possible moisture with our next storm system Wednesday into Thursday.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the forecast moisture for our next system Wednesday into Thursday AM. A few thunderstorms possible far eastern Oklahoma and a few showers possible northern OK. Heaviest snow stays north in Kansas with a light wintry mix possible far NE OK Thursday AM. So...
Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Texoma
Over a dozen counties in Texoma are under a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, January 11.
News On 6
Catoosa, Verdigris Fire Departments Stage Helicopter Crash For Training Drill
An Army National Guard helicopter landed in a field by near the Port of Catoosa, just before a call to the Catoosa Fire Department reporting a crash. The Department conducted a training exercise Wednesday, simulating a crash in a remote area, with rough terrain. “We have an area we're familiar...
KFOR
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
allamericanatlas.com
a-z-animals.com
Houston Chronicle
