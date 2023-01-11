Wow, what a whirlwind of a free agency period this has been for superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, now of the Minnesota Twins. The New York Mets were unable to reach an agreement with the 28-year-old shortstop after initially verbally agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract in the middle of the night in mid-December. The issue the Mets had, just like the San Francisco Giants before them, was a physical that flagged Correa’s right ankle after a 2014 surgery after an injury in the minor leagues in the Houston Astros organization.

