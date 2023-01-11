ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53

The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Dodgers Reportedly In Line To Acquire Potential Red Sox Target

The Red Sox are in the hunt for more depth at the middle infield position, and Boston can cross at least one name off its potential list. Trevor Story underwent a right elbow procedure that will sideline him for several months into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres this offseason, which leaves the Red Sox without their starting second baseman and shortstop from 2022.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece

The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler

The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field?

Remember Jarren Duran? He might yet play a starting role for the Red Sox. The athletic young outfielder has plenty of tools, but they haven't translated to big-league success. Blessed with tremendous speed and raw power, Duran has struggled to hit in various stints with the Red Sox, but desperation is becoming his ally.
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa

Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Pros and cons of New York Mets deal with Carlos Correa falling through

Wow, what a whirlwind of a free agency period this has been for superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, now of the Minnesota Twins. The New York Mets were unable to reach an agreement with the 28-year-old shortstop after initially verbally agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract in the middle of the night in mid-December. The issue the Mets had, just like the San Francisco Giants before them, was a physical that flagged Correa’s right ankle after a 2014 surgery after an injury in the minor leagues in the Houston Astros organization.
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
MLB world react to massive umpire news

While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
