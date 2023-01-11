ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mobile food market visits food deserts in Cincinnati

By Jessica Hart
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBv2u_0kAlXKOh00

The Freestore Foodbank’s Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is on the move.

In an effort to reach more families, the mobile market strategically visits certain neighborhoods in Cincinnati.

“So many families have a barrier for transportation and when you’re in a food desert that means you’re not close to a grocery store,” said Freestore Foodbank President/CEO Kurt Reiber. “We have a traveling grocery store on wheels that comes out and sees everybody once a week and we make sure that the schedule is set so families can rely on our Healthy Harvest Mobile Market to be there.”

The mobile market goes to more than 10 different neighborhoods Monday-Friday. They visit the same place on the same day at the same time every week year-round. Reiber said they worked with community councils to target specific neighborhoods that could use this service.

“This is a way for us to get families connected to the food system,” Reiber said. “You can use your food stamps, your SNAP benefits, you can use produce perks to double the amount of food that you’re getting.”

People can also save 10 percent on their purchases by bringing their own shopping bags.

Reiber said they’re trying to make a difference in people’s lives by bringing fresh produce to them.

“So, often folks are looking at the high prices of grocery stores. We keep these prices low because we want to make sure that we’re getting families the healthy foods they need,” he said.

He added they are able to keep the costs low through donations and their sponsorship with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

He said they are looking for more volunteers to help with the mobile market.

Click here to see the mobile market’s schedule.

READ MORE
Indoor farming helps food banks get fresh produce to those in need
Inflation hitting food banks as need increases
Indigenous communities becoming food sovereign

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already

Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Funky-Cool Contemporary-Style Home in Mt. Lookout is For Sale for $1.15M

With angles for days and an elevated view of the Ohio River Valley, 641 Chardonnay Ridge in Mt. Lookout is a contemporary and coolly funky house, and it's now for sale. The house has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a completely renovated kitchen with unique touches throughout, like the sunburst-shaped front window or the two-sided fireplace. On the first floor is a primary suite with a renovated attached bath and a relaxing sunroom. From the living room, you can access the home's expansive deck and two private outdoor entertainment spaces.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
CINCINNATI, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy