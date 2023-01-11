ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Touched $19,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached the $19,000 level earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. The flagship coin has managed to add another 5% over the last 24 hours. It is believed that the risk-on sentiment of other markets fueled the most recent cryptocurrency rally. Jake Gordon of Bespoke Investment Group...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CoinDesk

Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes

Although former U.S. President Donald Trump'snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps above $18,000 to highest level in a month on cooling U.S. inflation

The world's largest digital currency climbed above $18,000 for the first time since Dec. 14, increasing in value by about 5% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, attorneys for collapsed crypto exchange FTX said they had found around $5 billion in "liquid" assets, including cash and digital assets. The...
bitcoinist.com

Samsung Unveils Bitcoin Futures ETF Amid Escalating Crypto Interest

Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its bitcoin futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the listing will happen on January 13. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active exchange-traded fund will invest in Bitcoin futures products that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Its returns are expected to be about the same as spot Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com

Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Blogs Like a Crypto Robin Hood, but in Court He's Not So Charitable

Sam Bankman-Fried's surprise Substack post Thursday included these charitable lines: "Nearly all of my assets were and still are utilizable to backstop FTX customers," he wrote. "I have, for instance, offered to contribute nearly all of my personal shares in Robinhood to customers."
NEWSBTC

Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”

Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
decrypt.co

Grayscale: SEC Argument for Blocking Bitcoin Spot ETF 'Illogical'

In a response to the SEC shared with Decrypt, Grayscale argued that the regulator's "central premise" for rejecting its ETF application is illogical. In round five of the legal battle between the SEC and crypto investment firm Grayscale, the latter has slammed the Commission's previous brief, indicating that the regulator's "central premise is illogical."
CoinDesk

Why Blockchains Are as Important as ERP for the Future of Companies

The great decoupling. If there is a silver lining in the experiences of the last few months, it may turn out to be one that turns the world of blockchain away from financial engineering and towards more compelling business applications that truly create value.
CoinDesk

Citi Says Solana Blockchain Activity Remains High

Activity on the Solana blockchain remains high, even though an estimated 50 million solana (SOL) tokens are locked in crypto exchange FTX's Chapter 11 proceedings, Citi Research said in a report Thursday. That...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Warns of Default, Looks to Amend BlockFi Loan

Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF) might have already, or may in the future, stop making installment payments on a $20 million loan from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi, effectively defaulting on the loan, the firmsaid in a press release on Friday. As a result, Bitfarms is looking to modify the loan.
