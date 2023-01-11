Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry ‘Snapped’ at Meghan Markle During Blowout Fight: I Was ‘Sloppily Angry’
Writing about the good times — and bad. Prince Harry recalled a blowout fight with wife Meghan Markle in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,” the […]
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
netflixjunkie.com
Once Meghan and Harry’s Friend, Hollywood A-lister Boards Private Jet To Deliver Christmas Treats to Kate and The Other Prince
Britain’s Imperial Family has its own fandom, and the Hollywood bigwigs have their own fangirl moments too. Since time immemorial, the Royal Family has a record of getting along with the greatest of stars in the Industry. Be it Marilyn Monroe curtseying to Queen Elizabeth or Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta. Celebrities have always rubbed elbows with the cream of the British aristocracy. Recently after King Charles’s royal meeting with the King of Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, another royal and star team, has surfaced on the internet. It is none other than Prince William and Kate with Tom Cruise.
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: I Changed My Mind! I Want to Reconcile With Prince Harry!
Last week, Charles III delivered his first Christmas address as king. It was a duty that had belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 70 years, and the whole world was watching as a new monarch took over this cherished holiday tradition. Much was made of the fact that...
Former Royal Chef Says Little ‘Brat’ Prince Harry Taught Him How to Cook American-Style Food
Find out which food Prince Harry showed a royal chef how to make to his liking the way they do in America.
Prince Harry Claims Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Howled With Laughter’ When He Wore That Nazi Costume
From the two-part docuseries to the upcoming tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry has proved he’s not afraid to be brutally honest and throw some punches to tell his part of the story. In an excerpt of the book obtained by Page Six, the royal accuses his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton of one of the most serious allegations to date: encouraging him to wear his infamous 2005 Nazi costume. “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought,” he said, adding they were all brainstorming what to wear for an upcoming party with a “Native and Colonial” theme....
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family. Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Prince Harry And Meghan Refuse Apology For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Jab By Jeremy Clarkson
TV host Jeremy Clarkson opened a can of royal whoop-ass upon himself for his comments about Meghan Markle in a recent column for the UK’s The Sun tabloid. On Saturday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan dismissed an apology by the newspaper for running the column, calling it a “PR stunt” and saying they had not been contacted directly. “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “A true...
Prince Harry ‘snapped’ at Meghan Markle in ‘cruel’ fight that led to therapy
Prince Harry sought therapy after “cruelly” speaking to Meghan Markle during an argument, he reveals in “Spare.” The Duke of Sussex writes in the book, out Jan. 10, that he “became touchy” and “snapped” when a conversation with the “Suits” alum “took an unexpected turn” (via Us Weekly). The 38-year-old royal recalls being “disproportionately, sloppily angry” with Markle, addressing her “harshly” enough that “everything in the room [came] to a stop.” After spending a “full 15 minutes apart,” Harry and the “Deal or No Deal” alum, 41, eventually spoke in their bedroom. “She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she...
