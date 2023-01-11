ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

School Committee restores SPED hours to budget following protests

Following sometimes tearful presentations from parents and educators, the School Committee instructed Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh to eliminate a proposed cut in occupational therapy services. The original plan for reductions had speech and physical therapy services also affected. However, at the last School Committee meeting, the superintendent said the only remaining...
Independent Thoughts: Town mourns Harrington, former Select Board chair

Mary Harrington was not one to hold back — both her opinions and in the time she spent volunteering to make Hopkinton a better place. Harrington, who died last month at the age of 86, served on a number of boards and committees, including the Select Board, for which she had a stint as chair. She also was one of the founders of the Hopkinton Youth Commission, ran the local Girl Scout chapter and worked to provide rides and meals for neighbors in need.
5 Takeaways from the Jan. 10 Select Board Meeting

Home rule petitions formalize board name change, tax exemptions for seniors and veterans. The Select Board met last night without member Jay Kelly. Chair Todd Johnson announced that three pieces of legislation were signed by outgoing Governor Charlie Baker that affect the town. In Oct. 2021, Town Meeting formally authorized...
Photos: Teachers rally against SPED cuts

Hopkinton teachers and supporters rallied Thursday prior to the School Committee meeting in the Hopkinton High School auditorium. The teachers oppose cuts to the special education staff. Check back Friday for a recap of the meeting.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
Fitchburg Woman Wins $1M In Massachusetts Lottery

Fanny Almanzar Thomas of Fitchburg is $1 million richer after she won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $1,000,000 Winning 7 instant ticket game. Well, she's $650,000 richer before taxes because she chose to take the lump sum payment rather than the annuity. She plans to use the money to buy a house and a car, she told the lottery.
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
