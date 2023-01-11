Mary Harrington was not one to hold back — both her opinions and in the time she spent volunteering to make Hopkinton a better place. Harrington, who died last month at the age of 86, served on a number of boards and committees, including the Select Board, for which she had a stint as chair. She also was one of the founders of the Hopkinton Youth Commission, ran the local Girl Scout chapter and worked to provide rides and meals for neighbors in need.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO