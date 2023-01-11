More than three months after both popular local restaurants were damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge, The Continental on Third Street South and Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro on Fifth Avenue South reopened this month in downtown Naples. “It has finally happened. We’re very excited to open,” said Michael Mir, the owner and chef of Bha! Bha!, which reopened Jan. 1 at 865 Fifth Ave. S. “I am going with the same exact menu. Next month, I’ll make some changes.” The Continental, 1205 Third St. S., reopened Wednesday and started accepting dinner reservations nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Lunch service starts Feb. 6. “We can’t wait to serve you, once again,” the restaurant owned by D’Amico & Partners posted on its social media pages this week. “Thank you to our exceptional team of post-hurricane specialists, and our devoted staff who made it their mission to restore our space properly.”

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO