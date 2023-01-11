Read full article on original website
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
coastalbreezenews.com
City in Review: Part Two
Major capital projects were completed in 2022. One is completed and the other is quickly approaching the finish line. Veterans Community Park was wrapped up just in time for Christmas festivities. The city cut the ribbon on a dream which began with the purchase of the property over twenty years ago.
Cape Coral park will soon become the prime place for pickleball
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral community park will soon turn into a pickleball hotspot. On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council members approved the builder for the Lake Kennedy Racquetball Center. The 14-acre lot is across the street from SunSplash. The project will feature 16 or more pickleball courts,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning board recommends rezoning of Miromar Design Center
The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board recommended approval for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center to Village Council on Tuesday. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as Miromar Square, a commercial planned development in 2007, but is requesting a rezone to allow the use of office spaces.
Marconews.com
‘Social media is just a cesspool’: Renourishment project targeted
A simple consent agenda item to approve requesting tourist dollars to increase the scope of a renourishment project at Tigertail Lagoon, Hideaway Beach and Sand Dollar Island turned into a lengthy debate with councilmembers accusing social media of interfering with government. Shortly after the nearly five-hour meeting began Councilman Erik Brechnitz quickly pulled the item from the consent agenda.
Cape Coral sees highest rent increase in the country
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) — A new study out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) this week reports Cape Coral has the highest year-to-year rental increase in the United States, topping the charts at 16%. “So my rent has almost doubled”, said Cape Coral resident Eileen Chong. Like many...
WINKNEWS.com
Portion of Cape Coral Pkwy to close for Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place
A portion of Cape Coral Parkway is closing on Friday afternoon and may impact your plans for Friday night, but it’s all in preparation for one of Lee County’s largest events. Cape Coral Parkway will close at 5 p.m. Friday in preparation for the 38th annual Cape Coral...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.9 Million, This Exquisitely Remodeled Home in Naples, Florida is Perfect for Entertaining with Resort Like Amenities
2712 Buckthorn Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2712 Buckthorn Way, Naples, Florida is an exquisitely remodeled Estate residence perfect to to entertain in, with home theater, game room, bar, wine cellar, and plenty of spaces. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2712 Buckthorn Way, please contact Ursula Rojina Boyd (Phone: 239-732-7837) at Premiere Plus Realty for full support and perfect service.
santivachronicle.com
Three Sanibel Business Reopenings Cause For Chamber Celebration
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated three post-hurricane business reopenings with ribbon-cutting celebrations. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Sea Oats Day Spa held its ribbon cutting at 1149 Periwinkle Way and Royal Shell at 1547 Periwinkle Way. Captiva Cruises celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, at McCarthy’s Marina.
luxesource.com
How This Designer Is Helping Rebuild Naples After Hurricane Ian
Interior designer Dwayne Bergmann sprang into action after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last September. The founder and principal of Dwayne Bergmann Interiors specializes in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects, with showrooms in Naples and Fort Myers. He teamed up with the Southwest Florida design community to create Designers + Builders Unite, a relief fund to assist those affected by the storm. Below, Bergmann talks with Luxe about the group’s work.
Lakes Park rolls into weekend after being closed for 3 months after Ian
After being utilized for three months as a base for thousands of state and federal emergency responders after Hurricane Ian, Lakes Park in Fort Myers was welcoming back guests this weekend.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023
It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models
Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Continental, Bha! Bha! restaurants reopen in downtown Naples
More than three months after both popular local restaurants were damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge, The Continental on Third Street South and Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro on Fifth Avenue South reopened this month in downtown Naples. “It has finally happened. We’re very excited to open,” said Michael Mir, the owner and chef of Bha! Bha!, which reopened Jan. 1 at 865 Fifth Ave. S. “I am going with the same exact menu. Next month, I’ll make some changes.” The Continental, 1205 Third St. S., reopened Wednesday and started accepting dinner reservations nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Lunch service starts Feb. 6. “We can’t wait to serve you, once again,” the restaurant owned by D’Amico & Partners posted on its social media pages this week. “Thank you to our exceptional team of post-hurricane specialists, and our devoted staff who made it their mission to restore our space properly.”
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Bonita Springs National Art Festival, Left Bank Art Fest, more
1. This weekend: Bonita Springs National Art Festival. The first in a series of three art fests happening between January and March at Riverside Park. More than 200 artists are featured in the juried event. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15. Free with a suggested $5 donation.
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
coastalbreezenews.com
Recklessly Driven Beach ATV Kills Five Skimmers
A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
businessobserverfl.com
Naples attorney embraces nation's fastest-growing sport
Executive: Jim Nici, 54, a Naples attorney and businessowner who specializes in estate planning and tax law. A graduate of Stetson University College of Law, Nici has practiced law for 27 years and owns and operates Nici Law Firm. He is board certified in wills, trusts and estates. Diversion: Pickleball....
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Cape Coral announces changes to permitting counter services
The Cape Coral City Hall permitting counter will only accept and verify permit application documents starting Jan. 17. Permits won’t be immediately issued at the permitting counter. For roofing, electrical, fence, garage door, plumbing re-piping or shutter/awning permits, applicants can apply through the city’s self-service portal. Many common types of permits are issued immediately online. Push-button permits include residential air conditioning, residential and commercial emergency electrical repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, residential garage door replacement, residential roof metal or shingle, residential roof tile, residential dock electric, residential and commercial plumbing re-piping, residential shutters/awning and residential shutters/awning with electric.
