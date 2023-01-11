ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

coastalbreezenews.com

City in Review: Part Two

Major capital projects were completed in 2022. One is completed and the other is quickly approaching the finish line. Veterans Community Park was wrapped up just in time for Christmas festivities. The city cut the ribbon on a dream which began with the purchase of the property over twenty years ago.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero planning board recommends rezoning of Miromar Design Center

The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board recommended approval for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center to Village Council on Tuesday. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as Miromar Square, a commercial planned development in 2007, but is requesting a rezone to allow the use of office spaces.
ESTERO, FL
Marconews.com

‘Social media is just a cesspool’: Renourishment project targeted

A simple consent agenda item to approve requesting tourist dollars to increase the scope of a renourishment project at Tigertail Lagoon, Hideaway Beach and Sand Dollar Island turned into a lengthy debate with councilmembers accusing social media of interfering with government. Shortly after the nearly five-hour meeting began Councilman Erik Brechnitz quickly pulled the item from the consent agenda.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $8.9 Million, This Exquisitely Remodeled Home in Naples, Florida is Perfect for Entertaining with Resort Like Amenities

2712 Buckthorn Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2712 Buckthorn Way, Naples, Florida is an exquisitely remodeled Estate residence perfect to to entertain in, with home theater, game room, bar, wine cellar, and plenty of spaces. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2712 Buckthorn Way, please contact Ursula Rojina Boyd (Phone: 239-732-7837) at Premiere Plus Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Three Sanibel Business Reopenings Cause For Chamber Celebration

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated three post-hurricane business reopenings with ribbon-cutting celebrations. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Sea Oats Day Spa held its ribbon cutting at 1149 Periwinkle Way and Royal Shell at 1547 Periwinkle Way. Captiva Cruises celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, at McCarthy’s Marina.
SANIBEL, FL
luxesource.com

How This Designer Is Helping Rebuild Naples After Hurricane Ian

Interior designer Dwayne Bergmann sprang into action after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last September. The founder and principal of Dwayne Bergmann Interiors specializes in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects, with showrooms in Naples and Fort Myers. He teamed up with the Southwest Florida design community to create Designers + Builders Unite, a relief fund to assist those affected by the storm. Below, Bergmann talks with Luxe about the group’s work.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023

It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models

Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Continental, Bha! Bha! restaurants reopen in downtown Naples

More than three months after both popular local restaurants were damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge, The Continental on Third Street South and Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro on Fifth Avenue South reopened this month in downtown Naples. “It has finally happened. We’re very excited to open,” said Michael Mir, the owner and chef of Bha! Bha!, which reopened Jan. 1 at 865 Fifth Ave. S. “I am going with the same exact menu. Next month, I’ll make some changes.” The Continental, 1205 Third St. S., reopened Wednesday and started accepting dinner reservations nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Lunch service starts Feb. 6. “We can’t wait to serve you, once again,” the restaurant owned by D’Amico & Partners posted on its social media pages this week. “Thank you to our exceptional team of post-hurricane specialists, and our devoted staff who made it their mission to restore our space properly.”
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Recklessly Driven Beach ATV Kills Five Skimmers

A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Naples attorney embraces nation's fastest-growing sport

Executive: Jim Nici, 54, a Naples attorney and businessowner who specializes in estate planning and tax law. A graduate of Stetson University College of Law, Nici has practiced law for 27 years and owns and operates Nici Law Firm. He is board certified in wills, trusts and estates. Diversion: Pickleball....
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Cape Coral announces changes to permitting counter services

The Cape Coral City Hall permitting counter will only accept and verify permit application documents starting Jan. 17. Permits won’t be immediately issued at the permitting counter. For roofing, electrical, fence, garage door, plumbing re-piping or shutter/awning permits, applicants can apply through the city’s self-service portal. Many common types of permits are issued immediately online. Push-button permits include residential air conditioning, residential and commercial emergency electrical repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, residential garage door replacement, residential roof metal or shingle, residential roof tile, residential dock electric, residential and commercial plumbing re-piping, residential shutters/awning and residential shutters/awning with electric.
CAPE CORAL, FL

