A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For December 2022
The month of December ushered in a time to celebrate the holiday of Christmas. For some people, the best gift wasn’t wrapped under the tree, it was a new home. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for December 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
Farm and Dairy
Complete liquidation I B Diesel Service, real estate, major tools, machinery, and misc.
Owner Retiring – 14,800 Sq. Ft. Shop & Office – 6.6 Acres. On-site Live Auction With Online Bidding Available On Real Estate & Major Tools & Machinery. Large Selection Diesel Diagnostic Tools – Injector Rebuild – Engine Rebuild – Parts. Shop Press – Heavy Equipment...
echo-pilot.com
In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels
Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel
Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
WFMJ.com
Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
City of Pittsburgh launches new council after Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter open
PITTSBURGH — The Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter is a labor of love for Pittsburgh City Council members. “I don’t know where we would be without it the facility is beautiful, it’s a beautiful example of private-public partnership. That opening was a major feat for us,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill.
Roechling Industrial in Mount Pleasant plans to double in size
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local manufacturing plant plans to double in size thanks to a new contract with Amtrak. Roechling Industrial in Mount Pleasant will increase the size of its customized plastics plant and plans another building in the next few years.Roechling Industrial plans to have the expansion done later this year.
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry VFC Seeking Volunteers
A local municipality is seeking more volunteer firefighter participation. Cranberry Township is currently accepting applications for volunteer firefighters with no prior experience necessary. The Cranberry VFC offers a stipend staffing program, quarterly incentives, stay and work program, private bunkrooms, and a full gym. Members and new recruits receive classroom, online,...
butlerradio.com
Robert L. Beck Sr.
Robert Leslie Beck, Sr., age 79, of Marienville, Pa., and Clairemont, Texas, formerly of Butler, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. A retired steelworker, Bob worked at Butler Armco. He played guitar and sang around countless campfires, always providing a guiding light with his handwritten lyric sheets for...
newsnationnow.com
An old school gets new life as an apartment complex
(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
butlerradio.com
Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute
The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
explore venango
Pandemic, Condition of Cranberry Mall Contributes to Closure of Movie Theater
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of the movie theater at the Cranberry Mall is a combination of post-pandemic audience size, the poor condition of the mall, and the expiration of a lease. (Archived photo above: The Movies at Cranberry as seen in September of 2017.) For 15 years,...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
