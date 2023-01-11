ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For December 2022

The month of December ushered in a time to celebrate the holiday of Christmas. For some people, the best gift wasn’t wrapped under the tree, it was a new home. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for December 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
echo-pilot.com

In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels

Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel

Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
GREENSBURG, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
GREENVILLE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
LEECHBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry VFC Seeking Volunteers

A local municipality is seeking more volunteer firefighter participation. Cranberry Township is currently accepting applications for volunteer firefighters with no prior experience necessary. The Cranberry VFC offers a stipend staffing program, quarterly incentives, stay and work program, private bunkrooms, and a full gym. Members and new recruits receive classroom, online,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Robert L. Beck Sr.

Robert Leslie Beck, Sr., age 79, of Marienville, Pa., and Clairemont, Texas, formerly of Butler, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. A retired steelworker, Bob worked at Butler Armco. He played guitar and sang around countless campfires, always providing a guiding light with his handwritten lyric sheets for...
MARIENVILLE, PA
newsnationnow.com

An old school gets new life as an apartment complex

(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
HOMESTEAD, PA
butlerradio.com

Leadership Butler County Makes Donation To BHS Food Institute

The Butler Health System is receiving funding from a local organization to help people access healthy food. This year’s Leadership Butler County class was at Butler Memorial Hospital last night to present a check for over $12,000 that will go toward the BHS Food Institute. The institute was established...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy