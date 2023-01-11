Read full article on original website
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America’s Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Tesla, Coinbase, Roku
Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slid 61% over the past year and 79% from its February 2021 peak.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX
Cryptocurrency exchange CEO Brian Armstrong delivers a scathing critique of his rival.
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
Huobi employees revolt, GameFi lives, Antminer on steroids: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. According to local media reports, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global has terminated all year-end employee bonuses and benefits, as well as axed its entire core development staff located in mainland China. The laid-off staff will be instead switched to “advisory contracts” that do not receive protection under Chinese labor laws. Employees also claim that their leftover paid vacation days and sick leave days for 2022 were set to zero without prior notification.
Feuding crypto giants Genesis and Gemini have been sued by the SEC for 'unregistered offer and sale of securities'
Crypto giants Genesis and Gemini have been sued by the SEC for the offer and sale of unregistered securities. Authorities claim the firms illegally raised billions of dollars worth of crypto through the Gemini Earn program. The complaint comes amid a public feud between the two firms over a $900...
Under-fire crypto founder Barry Silbert fishes for sympathy in row with Winklevoss twin after ‘most difficult year of my life’
Instead of the heady days of the Fed-induced asset bubble, times have been personally and professionally tough for the owner of crypto lender Genesis.
Winklevoss twins, Genesis target of SEC crypto crackdown
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission went after two prominent companies in the crypto community, alleging that Genesis Global Capital and the crypto exchange Gemini were selling unregistered securities through a popular program that was supposed to give high interest payments on crypto deposits.
Breaking: DCG owes creditors over $3B, considering $500M VC portfolio sale
Cryptocurrency broker Genesis Global Trading allegedly owes its creditors more than $3 billion, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Financial Times. Its parent, the Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns Grayscale Investments and its series of digital asset trusts, seeks to sell part of its venture capital holdings to offset the shortfall.
Two Catalysts Could Fuel Bitcoin Rally to $30,000, Says Crypto Strategist Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says he’s looking at two macroeconomic catalysts that could ignite a strong Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $30,000. The crypto strategist tells his 664,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has been grinding up as of late and that a big bounce is in the cards.
Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert Breaks Silence, Says Past Year Most Difficult of His Life
Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert has finally broken his silence after a series of serious accusations from Gemini founder Cameron Winklevoss. Silbert says in a new letter to shareholders that the past year has been the most difficult one of his life personally and professionally. “Bad actors and...
