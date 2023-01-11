Read full article on original website
Related
daltonkidronnews.com
Rules of the road: New Ohio traffic laws aim to reduce crashes
A new law went into effect at the end of August requiring a flashing yellow light on the upper most rear or tops of animal-drawn vehicles to further alert motorists of their presence. With eyes glued to the curvy narrow country road ahead and fingers curled tightly around the steering...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle Stark County crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
cleveland19.com
ODOT plow crashes through median on I-77 South
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s winter weather impacted many eastside drivers Friday morning, with a number of crashes reported throughout the morning. This includes an ODOT plow, which crashed through the median on I-77 South leaving the road closed at Brecksville and Granger Road. Beyond I-480, I-77 North only...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
cleveland19.com
Canton police officer taken to hospital after cruiser accident, troopers say
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Canton City Police cruiser that sent a 26-year-old police officer to the hospital on Friday. OSHP says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on 18th Street near the intersection of...
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
New distracted driving corridor on I-77 in Summit County: See where authorities will begin targeted enforcement soon
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The eight-mile stretch of I-77 between Route 18 and Route 21 in Summit County is becoming a new distracted driving corridor as the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins targeted enforcement in the area. Drivers can expect to see increased patrols and enforcement along this portion...
cleveland19.com
Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police are distributing steering wheel locks donated by Hyundai to deter thieves from stealing the car. Thieves have been targeting Hyundais without engine immobilizers manufactured between 2016 and Nov. 1, 2021. To qualify for a free steering wheel lock, you must show proof of Willoughby...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
cleveland19.com
Lorain Port Authority purchasing Midway Mall with help from county commissioners
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Midway Mall in Elyria could soon see a new chapter in its future. The Lorain County Commissioners has agreed to a $13.9 million loan that will allow the Lorain Port Authority to buy the mall. Commissioner David Moore said the goal is to make it more...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: The manager of a Nancy Avenue trailer park called Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies Dec. 28, stating a man and woman who had been legally evicted from a residence were inside it. Deputies charged the two with trespassing and the man was additionally charged with violation of a protection order for being in contact with the woman and taken to the Summit County Jail.
cleveland19.com
Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township. Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH. Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked...
cleveland19.com
Man arrested for OVI on New Year’s Day while wearing party hat (video)
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man for OVI while wearing a party hat on New Year’s Day. Troopers started a traffic stop with a man driving a Honda sedan at around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 on SR-2 near SR-283 in Painesville for a marked lanes violation, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions heading into their weekend in Northeast Ohio. At least one local city has issued a parking ban with heavy snow expected in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro firefighter improving after collapsing during training
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro firefighter who collapsed during EMS training Monday morning continues to recover at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. Firefighter Paramedic Chris Fredmonsky was on-duty and attending training at the station. After he collapsed, his fellow medics and the doctor conducting the training immediately rendered advanced...
cleveland19.com
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
Comments / 1