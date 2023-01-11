ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

daltonkidronnews.com

Rules of the road: New Ohio traffic laws aim to reduce crashes

A new law went into effect at the end of August requiring a flashing yellow light on the upper most rear or tops of animal-drawn vehicles to further alert motorists of their presence. With eyes glued to the curvy narrow country road ahead and fingers curled tightly around the steering...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

ODOT plow crashes through median on I-77 South

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s winter weather impacted many eastside drivers Friday morning, with a number of crashes reported throughout the morning. This includes an ODOT plow, which crashed through the median on I-77 South leaving the road closed at Brecksville and Granger Road. Beyond I-480, I-77 North only...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
NORTH CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police are distributing steering wheel locks donated by Hyundai to deter thieves from stealing the car. Thieves have been targeting Hyundais without engine immobilizers manufactured between 2016 and Nov. 1, 2021. To qualify for a free steering wheel lock, you must show proof of Willoughby...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: The manager of a Nancy Avenue trailer park called Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies Dec. 28, stating a man and woman who had been legally evicted from a residence were inside it. Deputies charged the two with trespassing and the man was additionally charged with violation of a protection order for being in contact with the woman and taken to the Summit County Jail.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township. Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH. Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man arrested for OVI on New Year’s Day while wearing party hat (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man for OVI while wearing a party hat on New Year’s Day. Troopers started a traffic stop with a man driving a Honda sedan at around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 on SR-2 near SR-283 in Painesville for a marked lanes violation, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions heading into their weekend in Northeast Ohio. At least one local city has issued a parking ban with heavy snow expected in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro firefighter improving after collapsing during training

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro firefighter who collapsed during EMS training Monday morning continues to recover at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. Firefighter Paramedic Chris Fredmonsky was on-duty and attending training at the station. After he collapsed, his fellow medics and the doctor conducting the training immediately rendered advanced...
STREETSBORO, OH

