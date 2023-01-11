ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Proposes New School Choice Plan: And Recommends Reducing State Operations

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ new school choice plan would give parents around 75 hundred dollars annually per child if they enroll in private schools. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst says the plan will hurt Iowa’s public schools, benefiting more affluent residents more than the average Iowan.

Additionally, Governor Kim Reynolds wants to cut the number of executive branch cabinet members in half. She says the state needs to take a comprehensive review of operations. State Senator Zach Wahls says Iowa Democrats heard the plan for the first time yesterday during Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address. He says consolidating the state’s resources needs to be a slow, careful, bipartisan process.

Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Iowa legislators propose gender identity bill for students under 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A proposed bill in Iowa is addressing the topic of transgender students in grades 12 and below. House File 9 states that school districts are prohibited from affirming a student's identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers

Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

The Inauguration Ceremony for Kim Reynolds starts at 9:00 today — hear it on KGLO

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 43rd governor will take the oath of office for another term later this morning. Republican Kim Reynolds — the first woman to serve as Iowa’s governor — has been the state’s chief executive since mid-2017. Terry Branstad chose Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 and she took over the governorship when Branstad resigned. Reynolds won a full, four-year term in 2018 and she was reelected this past November.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review into the state's code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Live Bird Exhibition Ban In Iowa Lifted

(Undated) — Iowa is lifting its ban on live bird exhibitions. The Iowa Department of Agriculture canceled all live bird showings and sales in November due to the bird flu. The ban was lifted after the state went 30 days without any outbreaks. The Department of Ag says 15-point-five-million birds were destroyed over the last year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Iowa Debate Over School Choice

In her Condition Of The State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed the creation of education savings accounts for every student in Iowa. This podcast features a variety of listener reactions, a counter-argument by Senator Zach Wahls, research on the impact on rural areas by Jason Bedrick, and two Iowa students - Christopher Pierson and Zachary Harnden - advocating for school choice. Click below to listen:
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House Bill Requires Teachers To Notify Parents On Gender Identity

(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill proposed by Iowa House Republicans would require teachers to tell parents their child's gender identity. Supported by more than 40 GOP representatives, it would also bar teachers from supporting the students without the parent's permission. Another bill would ban public school or charter school...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today



Atlantic, IA








Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 

