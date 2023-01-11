Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Proposes New School Choice Plan: And Recommends Reducing State Operations

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ new school choice plan would give parents around 75 hundred dollars annually per child if they enroll in private schools. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst says the plan will hurt Iowa’s public schools, benefiting more affluent residents more than the average Iowan.

Additionally, Governor Kim Reynolds wants to cut the number of executive branch cabinet members in half. She says the state needs to take a comprehensive review of operations. State Senator Zach Wahls says Iowa Democrats heard the plan for the first time yesterday during Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address. He says consolidating the state’s resources needs to be a slow, careful, bipartisan process.