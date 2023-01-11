ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damian Lillard scores 50 points, Trail Blazers still lose to Cleveland Cavaliers: At the buzzer

One had to figure that the Portland Trail Blazers would recover from their hideous three-point shooting effort during Tuesday night’s loss to the Orlando Magic. And the Blazers did just that Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, shooting 33.3% from long range. It wasn’t great, but it was an improvement on their 17.1% showing against Orlando.
Dallas visits Portland after Lillard's 50-point game

Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference...
The Spurs And Warriors Are About To Make NBA History

The Spurs and Warriors are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record during Friday’s game. On Wednesday, the Spurs announced that they had sold 63,592 tickets for the game which will be hosted at the San Antonio Alamodome, which is their former home. With standing-room tickets also...
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
Luka Doncic, Christian Wood Overpower LA In Physical Double-OT Dallas Win

Tonight, at a sold-out Crypto.com Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers managed to grind their way back from a 19-point Dallas Mavericks lead to push the Dallas Mavericks to not one, but two overtime periods... before ultimately running out of steam late against, frankly, a better club. The final margin? 119-115, meaning the Mavericks beat the spread, as I predicted (albeit just barely).
Jaguars-Chargers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

In the nightcap of Saturday's wild-card slate, the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a projected nail-biter. Jacksonville's currently priced as short home underdogs (+2.5) with a total of 47.5 points, per BetMGM, as it's really anybody's game. For DFS players looking to find some breakout performers and undervalued sleepers, we've put together our favorite DraftKings Showdown lineup to help lead you to some cash when it's all said and done.
NBA Rookie Rankings: Banchero's shooting efficiency improving; Jalen Williams has potential Assist of the Year

The New Year is already two weeks old, and with the holiday season officially over, we're now back in the saddle for the second half of the NBA schedule. If you missed it last week, I did a midseason check-in on the Rookie of the Year race, breaking down the top five candidates for the award. Paolo Banchero leads the pack -- no surprise there -- but that doesn't mean the four other names behind him don't have a shot at challenging him for that hardware.
NFL playoff QB power rankings: The best and worst starters in 2023, from Joe Burrow to Skylar Thompson

There is a good chance half of the quarterbacks in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs will be making their first postseason start this weekend. That list of first-time quarterbacks ranges from a No. 1 pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Both of those quarterbacks are 23 years old. Seattle's Geno Smith will be making his first playoff start at 32 years old.
