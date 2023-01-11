Major FAA computer failure impacts flights across the U.S. — including Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS (WWJ) - A Federal Aviation Administration computer outage has impacted flights at Detroit Metro Airport and elsewhere around the nation, potentially grounding thousands of flights, officials announced Wednesday morning.

According to a statement provided by the FAA, the failure is affecting the systems responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots, as known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System," the administration said in an update. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the FAA added.

American Airlines told ABC News that the system update has only delayed their flights for the time being.

In an update posted just before 7 a.m., the FAA said they are still "working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

Just before 7:30 a.m., the FAA said they have ordered airlines to "pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

A spokesperson for Detroit Metro Airport told WWJ they are monitoring the situation to determine the full impact of the situation, but have no further information to release at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.