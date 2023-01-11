ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry McMaster sworn in for second full term as South Carolina’s governor

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Henry McMaster was officially sworn into his second full term as South Carolina’s governor on Wednesday marking a historic moment for the office.

The 98 th South Carolina Inaugural began with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia followed by the swearing-in on the Statehouse steps. Both were open to the public.

READ IT: Gov. Henry McMaster delivers 2023 inaugural address

It is a milestone moment for Henry McMaster who – at the end of this term – will be the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s history.

While South Carolina limits governors to two terms, or eight years in office, McMaster will have served 10 years as governor at the completion of this second term. It’s because he finished out two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term after she was tapped by then-President Donald Trump to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations.

McMaster went on to win two campaigns against Democratic challengers James Smith in 2018 and former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in 2022.

Following Wednesday’s inaugural ceremony, McMaster will host a First Family Open House at the Governor’s Mansion, which is open to the public. That reception will take place between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

An inaugural ball will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Wednesday evening. Tickets for that event are sold out.

The Citadel sent approximately 30 cadets to participate in the ceremony. Many of which served as VIP escorts while others participated as part of the Regimental Pipe Band and the Color Guard.

Citadel cadets have participated in several gubernatorial inaugurations for years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

