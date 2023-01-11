Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
What tech products are best for seniors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology that has seniors excited Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly […]
Tech Check: The Future of Viewing
"Cheddar News dove deep into the world of viewing content and looks into the future of the next generation of projectors and aromatic ways to watch your shows."
Samsung tech deals: Save on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
Samsung is still offering several deals on tech devices even as the holidays have come to an end. The retailers is offering big discounts on smartphones and other electronics within its popular product lineup. Many of the deals from Samsung run through Sunday, Jan. 15, while others are slated to end on Thursday, Jan. 19.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
game-news24.com
Sales 2023: 20 off the special Logitech smart TV wireless keyboard
New deals Sales 2023: 20 reduction on the Logitech smart TV’s special wireless keyboard. We have a lot to offer in 2022 sales. At the moment, Amazon is offering the Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard for an unbeatable price, since it is displayed at 24.99 instead of 44.99!. Sales:...
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Android Headlines
Do you really need a wireless phone charger?
This is a fast-paced world, and no one can afford to be left without their phone for long periods of time. We all have been in that situation where the battery of our phone has drained, often putting ourselves in difficult situations. Sometimes, you also need to check vital information about investing such as your Binance day trading bot.
Android Headlines
Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
Journal Inquirer
New Year, New Tech: Top 5 Upgrades You Need in 2023
(Statepoint) 2023 is off to a roaring start, and according to a recent YouGov poll, 37% of Americans have set a goal to accomplish this year. Whether you made a resolution or not this year, upgrading your tech can help you be more productive. Here are several ways to refresh and update the tech in your life this year.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Smart homes are about to get easier
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Turning a home into a smart home is about to get easier with a new universal language for all electronics called Matter. One of the problems facing many homeowners is that when they purchase certain devices such as doorbells, lightbulbs, and thermostats they find they don’t work with their other devices.
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Best of CES 2023: All the Coolest Tech Gadgets We’re Itching To Get Our Hands On
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The dust has settled once again. Another CES has concluded, but what made this most recent one memorable was that it was back in full force. We were on the ground living, experiencing, and scoping out all of the coolest tech gadgets that are expected to define 2023. Now that CES 2023 is finally over, we’re wrapping up tech’s biggest show of the year with SPY’s Best of CES 2023 Awards. An annual tradition, we’ve curated devices that we’ve had the chance to...
futurumresearch.com
Sonical Announces The Creation Of An App Store For Headphones At CES 2023
Analyst Take: I viewed Sonical Sound Solutions’ announcement at CES 2023 of its impending launch of an app store for wearables and headphones with interest. In addition to the entrenched players in the consumer electronics space, every year, CES is a treasure trove of new consumer products, services, and technologies, all looking to make waves, get attention, and gain traction. Some of these startups make noticeable impacts in proven markets, while others miss the mark and eventually fade away.
Is smart home technology a smart move? Here's what to consider.
There’s been an imbalance in smart home gadgets — many more skew on the side of gimmick than gotta-have-it. That could be changing.
Cult of Mac
Take 50% off the 4K camera drone anyone can fly
In case you haven’t looked up in the sky lately, you should know that this past year has been a big one for drones. You don’t have to keep track of all the amazing innovations happening on the cutting edge to know that it all boils down to one thing for regular users: It’s getting a lot more affordable to own some truly impressive drone tech.
Apple Insider
Hands on with all the best HomeKit gear announced so far this year
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — We went hands-on with all of the new smart home products that work with AppleHomeKit so far this year, trying out everything from smart lights to wall-mounted controllers. All of the items we're highlighting...
Consumer Reports.org
LG 86-Inch TVs Recalled for Tip-Over Danger
LG is recalling four of its 86-inch 4K TV models due to concerns about tip-overs. In a recall alert sent out on Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the TVs can become unstable while on an assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that could result in injuries or death, especially to children.
Get a 4K Hisense Roku smart TV for less than $400 at Walmart
Amanda ReedThis cheap, powerful TV is worthy of gatekeeping, but that would make us the villain of this reality show we call life.
Comments / 0