4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
What tech products are best for seniors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology that has seniors excited Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly […]
With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from ADT, Alarm.com, Vivint, and other top brands, all aimed at keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind.
knowtechie.com
LG introduces new massive 97-inch wireless TV
We’ve seen our fair share of massive TVs in recent years, but LG is taking things a step further with its huge 97-inch wireless OLED TV. Yep, you read that correctly. At CES earlier this week, LG revealed its latest TV, a behemoth that’s size isn’t the most impressive feature.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
Tech Check: The Future of Viewing
"Cheddar News dove deep into the world of viewing content and looks into the future of the next generation of projectors and aromatic ways to watch your shows."
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence AI-powered Chrome Extensions
The idea of a machine writing for you has moved from science fiction to reality thanks to advancements in AI technology. Today, several internet tools and apps can instantly produce everything from emails to whole blog entries. Many even function as extensions for your Google Chrome browser, allowing you to...
game-news24.com
Sales 2023: 20 off the special Logitech smart TV wireless keyboard
New deals Sales 2023: 20 reduction on the Logitech smart TV’s special wireless keyboard. We have a lot to offer in 2022 sales. At the moment, Amazon is offering the Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard for an unbeatable price, since it is displayed at 24.99 instead of 44.99!. Sales:...
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Android Headlines
Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
Android Headlines
Do you really need a wireless phone charger?
This is a fast-paced world, and no one can afford to be left without their phone for long periods of time. We all have been in that situation where the battery of our phone has drained, often putting ourselves in difficult situations. Sometimes, you also need to check vital information about investing such as your Binance day trading bot.
Journal Inquirer
New Year, New Tech: Top 5 Upgrades You Need in 2023
(Statepoint) 2023 is off to a roaring start, and according to a recent YouGov poll, 37% of Americans have set a goal to accomplish this year. Whether you made a resolution or not this year, upgrading your tech can help you be more productive. Here are several ways to refresh and update the tech in your life this year.
Best of CES 2023: All the Coolest Tech Gadgets We’re Itching To Get Our Hands On
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The dust has settled once again. Another CES has concluded, but what made this most recent one memorable was that it was back in full force. We were on the ground living, experiencing, and scoping out all of the coolest tech gadgets that are expected to define 2023. Now that CES 2023 is finally over, we’re wrapping up tech’s biggest show of the year with SPY’s Best of CES 2023 Awards. An annual tradition, we’ve curated devices that we’ve had the chance to...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
TechRadar
Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I've seen at CES 2023
Why do I love CES 2023 so very much? Because it's the ideal stage for a big reveal. Take French specialist, Focal. This stylish high-end audio outfit has chosen the huge Las Vegas expo to launch Vestia, a new series of speakers available in a range of finishes, geared towards both music and movie setups.
Ars Technica
Big ambitions, tiny LEDs: Apple said to be developing Micro LED displays for 2024
We learned earlier this week that Apple is trying to make its own in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, and today the word on the street (via Bloomberg) is that the company is also looking to design display panels instead of relying on external suppliers like Samsung and LG. The report echoes a similar one from 2018 that said Apple could begin shifting to its own displays in 2020, but today's report says that "high costs and technical challenges" kept Apple from moving forward with those plans.
New York Post
NASA unveils plan for next-generation telescope to search space for signs of life: reports
NASA has reportedly shed light on a new plan to build a successor to the James Webb Space Telescope, The Habitable Worlds Observatory was announced Monday at the latest American Astronomical Society meeting, and its goal is searching for signs of life on habitable exoplanets. Space.com said on Friday that the observatory will need a powerful coronograph, which is an instrument that allows scientists to study faint objects. Mark Clampin, the director of NASA’s astrophysics division, reportedly said that the agency would approach the project as if it faced a strict launch window, building on previous technology used for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope as well...
Is smart home technology a smart move? Here's what to consider.
There’s been an imbalance in smart home gadgets — many more skew on the side of gimmick than gotta-have-it. That could be changing.
