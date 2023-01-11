Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Multi-million dollar renovations planned for Pekin High School
PEKIN, Ill. – Numerous projects are being planned for this summer at Pekin High School. Superintendent Danielle Owens recently laid out what work will be done at the school. Owens say the biggest project will be completion of the two-year project to improve the canopy area in the school’s main entrance. Completed work includes removing student lockers, removing asbestos from office areas, and renovating the principal’s office. The work this summer will include a vestibule double door area, an enveloped student commons area with conference rooms and open seating, and better lighting.
aroundptown.com
Village of Lyndon Seeking Applicants (ad)
The Village of Lyndon is seeking applicants for three positions. Two of the positions are with the public works department and one in the Village office. Applications are available at Lyndon Village Hall during regular business hours. Driver With CDL. The Village of Lyndon seeming applicants who hold a CDL...
Galesburg Council voting on resolution in support of LGBQT+ community
Galesburg City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday night to support the LGTBQ+ community, recognizing its “ongoing struggle for dignity and equality.”. The resolution acknowledges the “many challenges that individuals in the LGBTQ+ community face, including discrimination, marginalization, and threats of violence.”. The proposed resolution comes after...
Galesburg Council looking into creating new TIF; Here’s where it will go
Galesburg City Council on Tuesday night will approve a pair of items that aim to study if an area along Grand Avenue can be turned into a Tax Increment Financing District. Over the last two years, TIF 1 and 2 and a portion of TIF 4 in Galesburg have expired, and TIF 3 will expire at the end of 2023.
wcbu.org
Former Obama reelection campaign staffer, Woodford High graduate speaks at Peoria Public Schools foundation breakfast
A Peoria native returned to the high school he graduated from Thursday morning to deliver the keynote speech at the Peoria Public Schools Foundation 365 Breakfast. Kouri Marshall is director of state and local government relations in the central region for the technology trade association, Chamber of Progress. However, throughout his political career, the Woodford High School and Eureka College graduate has worked in Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, Washington, D.C. city council member campaigns and in the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
25newsnow.com
‘Prominent’ warehouse district building transforming into apartments
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old, empty building in Peoria’s warehouse district will have new life this year. The old Federal Warehouse Building will soon house office space and upscale apartments. Baldovin Construction is currently installing framing on the empty warehouse floors. Crews are building frames for the...
708 Mental Health Board accepting requests for 2023 grant cycle
The Knox County 708 Mental Health Board is accepting applications for funding for its 2023 grant cycle. Grant application forms are available on the Knox County Board’s website with a filing deadline of Tuesday, February 28. The Knox County Mental Health Board was authorized by a countywide ballot referendum...
977wmoi.com
Household Items Donated at Jamieson Community Center Greatly Benefit the Local Community
Jamieson Community Center Executive Director Nancy Mowen says the Community Marketplace continues to offer a variety of items to members of the community Mondays through Fridays weekly. Donations are accepted on Mondays and Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm for the Community Marketplace, including furniture and small appliances explains Director Mowen:
New and familiar faces representing the area in Springfield as the 103rd General Assembly is sworn in
The 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office this week at the University of Illinois-Springfield. With redistricting, there is a strange mix of experienced politicians representing new people and new counties. Knox County and the surrounding area saw its legislative districts change as a result of the decennial census.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
$750K Federal grant to Monmouth College to support preparing teachers in rural communities
Monmouth College’s educational studies program received a major boost to help prepare teachers for rural communities. Several federal grants were secured for communities in the area and Monmouth College was the recipient of $750,000 for their education effort. The grant will support the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program, which...
wcbu.org
The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next
With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
University of Minnesota researchers visit Rock Island's Watch Tower Plaza for soil samples
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of researchers visited Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island on Thursday, Jan. 12 as part of a study to determine how the Mississippi River's flow changes over time. Eric Barefoot, a Geologist with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Jimmy Wood, a...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: UAW prepares Caterpillar workers for potential strike
PEORIA, Ill. – The union representing Caterpillar workers in the Peoria area says they don’t want to have to strike, but they want to be ready to do so anyway. United Auto Workers Local 974 is sending letters this week to union members indicating contract talks will start soon, ahead of the current deal expiring in the Spring.
25newsnow.com
Price of eggs impacts local bakeries
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The CDC says more than 57 million birds have died from Avian Flu. The effect is now being felt in the grocery store when buying eggs. Not only does it affect someone’s grocery bill, but it’s also impacting local bakeries as the price of eggs has more than doubled in the last year.
