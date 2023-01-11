Read full article on original website
New group of Bowie High School alumni joins federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is the initial KVUE Defenders report on the allegations against Betsy Cornwell, published in September 2022. There are now new allegations against long-time Austin ISD teacher Diane "Betsy" Cornwell. In September, the KVUE Defenders first reported claims that the Bowie High...
seguintoday.com
Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library
(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
The Pour Haus celebrates 10 years of business in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus Patio Bar originally opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 15, 2012. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the New Braunfels business community on Dec. 15. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar featuring live music, craft beer and cocktails. The anniversary celebration included musical performances from multiple artists and complementary street tacos. 830-214-6033.
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. T. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best fried chicken in San Antonio.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
KSAT 12
‘Who wants to pay $20 for an omelet?’ Egg prices bite bakery
Inside Meemo’s Bakery and Cafe in San Antonio, they crack a lot of eggs. Problem is, the price of eggs is cracking the budget. “We use anywhere from 10 to 15 cases of eggs a week,” said owner Amber Gonzalez. “That’s a lot.”. That’s 2,700 eggs...
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s MLK celebration begins on THURSDAY
(Seguin) — The Seguin MLK Day Planning Committee is once again inviting the community to its multi celebration of an American hero. Committee President Regina Lee says they are thrilled with this year’s lineup in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lee says the celebration begins on Thursday with a religious service at 7 p.m. Thursday at New St. James Baptist Church. She says the festivities will continue on Friday, Sunday and Monday at locations throughout Seguin.
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
This Austin couple continue to give away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
seguintoday.com
Circus On Ice coming to Seguin
(Seguin) — Seguin is invited to join a few of your favorite characters for a fun and frozen adventure. Tickets remain for Circus on Ice: The Amazing Tour. Local families will watch as the stage at Seguin High School’s Performing Arts Center is transformed into some magic ice for a pair of performances this Saturday.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Car crash on Route 183 results in one fatality
DPS reports that a car crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. last night after a car tried to pass in a no passing lane, resulting in a single fatality.
