Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library

(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Pour Haus celebrates 10 years of business in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus Patio Bar originally opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 15, 2012. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the New Braunfels business community on Dec. 15. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar featuring live music, craft beer and cocktails. The anniversary celebration included musical performances from multiple artists and complementary street tacos. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin’s MLK celebration begins on THURSDAY

(Seguin) — The Seguin MLK Day Planning Committee is once again inviting the community to its multi celebration of an American hero. Committee President Regina Lee says they are thrilled with this year’s lineup in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lee says the celebration begins on Thursday with a religious service at 7 p.m. Thursday at New St. James Baptist Church. She says the festivities will continue on Friday, Sunday and Monday at locations throughout Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Circus On Ice coming to Seguin

(Seguin) — Seguin is invited to join a few of your favorite characters for a fun and frozen adventure. Tickets remain for Circus on Ice: The Amazing Tour. Local families will watch as the stage at Seguin High School’s Performing Arts Center is transformed into some magic ice for a pair of performances this Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX

