The Independent

UK to send Ukraine battle tanks as Russia launches fresh missile attacks

At least five people were killed and 20 pulled from rubble as Russia unleashed a major missile bombardment on Ukraine, smashing a nine-storey apartment block in the central city of Dnipro.At least 60 people, including 12 children, were wounded, and more people were still trapped under the rubble, the regional governor said.The attack came as Rishi Sunak told Volodymyr Zelensky the UK would send his country battle tanks – the first Western power to do so.The prime minister said the main battle tanks would help Kyiv to push Russian forces back.Government insiders said making the decision now would ensure Ukrainian...
New York Post

US could suffer heavy casualties if China invades Taiwan, war games indicate

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would bring heavy casualties not only to China and Taiwan, but also the U.S. and Japan, one of Washington’s leading think tanks found after it conducted war game simulations, mimicking a 2026 Chinese invasion of Taiwan.  These war games, conducted by the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), went through 24 scenarios of what an invasion could look like.  In the first three weeks of the invasion, more than 3,200 U.S. forces would be killed in action, about half as many casualties as the 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. This excludes casualties that might...
WASHINGTON STATE

