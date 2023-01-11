ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Cleveland.com

Beachwood to seek bids on adding several recreation amenities, including pickleball, at city park

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council unanimously elected Monday (Jan. 9) to seek bids for a $1.38-million recreation project at the city’s park west of its community center. While much discussion about the project beginning with its introduction in August, 2022, centered around adding new pickleball courts, Mayor Justin Berns said the project will actually consist of several elements.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Beachwood, police chief file defamation lawsuit to find out who has been anonymously criticizing her

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, went to court to unmask the identity of an anonymous online critic. In a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the city says that “John Doe” is behind a series of accounts that left comments on the Beachwood Police Department Facebook page and sent an email in September to members of city council that accused the chief of, among other things, having “improper relationships” with subordinates and mistreating officers.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

100+ Women Who Care Medina donates funds to Woven with Promise

MEDINA, Ohio -- 100+ Women Who Care Medina held its first quarterly meeting of 2023 Tuesday (Jan. 10), with more than 90 women attending at the Blue Heron Event Center. Claudia Cihlar opened the meeting by reminding the membership that the group’s leadership team was retiring after 12 years of faithful and successful philanthropic work.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

