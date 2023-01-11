Read full article on original website
Beachwood to seek bids on adding several recreation amenities, including pickleball, at city park
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council unanimously elected Monday (Jan. 9) to seek bids for a $1.38-million recreation project at the city’s park west of its community center. While much discussion about the project beginning with its introduction in August, 2022, centered around adding new pickleball courts, Mayor Justin Berns said the project will actually consist of several elements.
Cuyahoga County can vote to expand cigarette tax to vape products to fund arts under new state law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law this month legislation that allows Cuyahoga County to expand its cigarette tax to include nicotine vape products. Revenue from both forms of tobacco would fund arts in the community. Under current law, the county levies a 30-cent tax on each...
Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Berea City Schools seeks to fill classified positions at Jan. 24 job fair
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District will host a Jan. 24 job fair in hopes of filling an employment gap in classified staffing. District administrators will be hiring intervention associates, bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and student monitors. Attendees can apply online beforehand on the...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Middleburg Heights begins Central Park Master Plan process
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With work on the city’s comprehensive master plan and updated zoning code behind them, Middleburg Heights officials are focusing on plans to establish Central Park, a new amenity proposed for a large expanse of property near the library. City Council passed legislation at its Jan....
South Euclid council learns of troubling disorganization in city’s municipal court during Williams-Byers’ years
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Law Director Michael Lograsso has delivered more disconcerting news to City Council about the operations of the South Euclid Municipal Court while it was directed by former judge Gayle Williams-Byers. Lograsso said that in meeting with former city prosecutor and new South Euclid Municipal Court Judge...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Criticism of pregnant attorney who found new job while on leave is unjust
Thanks for the work you all do, especially with Today in Ohio. But I disagree with editorial board member Lisa Garvin’s view regarding the pregnant attorney who changed jobs while using maternity leave. “Cleveland law firm, attorney criticized after social media post shows insulting text sent to attorney who left firm after maternity leave”
Chagrin Falls Village Council establishes new traffic pattern and raises cemetery fees
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- During its first meeting of 2023, Chagrin Falls Village Council passed two ordinances, discussed another and gave an update on the playground plans for Riverside Park. Motorists will have to learn a new traffic pattern, now that council approved an ordinance eliminating left turns onto North...
Cuyahoga County will lose $23 million in monthly SNAP benefits in March when federal program ends
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The end of a pandemic-era program to expand federal food stamp benefits in March will mean the loss of an estimated $23 million in Cuyahoga County, or nearly half of all the benefits now being distributed locally under the SNAP program. County officials say 212,000 people,...
cleveland19.com
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
North Royalton changes course, will lease 10 license-plate-reading cameras
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- City Council, reversing itself from last April, has decided to lease license-plate-reading security cameras and install them throughout town. In April, council voted 4-2 against leasing 15 cameras, due to cost and privacy concerns expressed by some residents. Eight months later, in December, council voted 6-1 in favor of leasing 10 cameras.
Justice Department says defunct Westlake medical office overbilled $1.1 million for acupuncture device
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Justice says a defunct Westlake doctor’s office wrongfully billed Medicare for $1.1 million worth of treatments for an electronic acupuncture device that isn’t covered under the federal program. The Justice Department in a civil case on Friday said Christopher Manacci,...
Beachwood, police chief file defamation lawsuit to find out who has been anonymously criticizing her
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, went to court to unmask the identity of an anonymous online critic. In a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the city says that “John Doe” is behind a series of accounts that left comments on the Beachwood Police Department Facebook page and sent an email in September to members of city council that accused the chief of, among other things, having “improper relationships” with subordinates and mistreating officers.
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
100+ Women Who Care Medina donates funds to Woven with Promise
MEDINA, Ohio -- 100+ Women Who Care Medina held its first quarterly meeting of 2023 Tuesday (Jan. 10), with more than 90 women attending at the Blue Heron Event Center. Claudia Cihlar opened the meeting by reminding the membership that the group’s leadership team was retiring after 12 years of faithful and successful philanthropic work.
Longtime Seven Hills firefighter Joe Lecznar retires
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- After serving the community for 38 years, Capt. Joe Lecznar recently retired from the Seven Hills Fire Department. The Parma native and 1978 Normandy High School graduate has plenty of memories of watching Seven Hills grow from its early days as a truly small bedroom community.
