‘She Came to Me,’ Starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, to Open Berlin Film Festival

By Scott Roxborough
 3 days ago
She Came to Me , a romantic comedy from director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller ( Maggie’s Plan ) that stars Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway , will open the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16.

Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James co-star in the U.S. feature from Protagonist Pictures, which will have its world premiere out of competition in Berlin.

With the pick, Berlin is returning to form, selecting a potential audience-pleaser with strong star power to kick off the festival. Set in New York, She Came to Me features Dinklage as a composer with writer’s block, struggling to complete his big comeback opera. On the suggestion of his wife, and former therapist, played by Hathaway, he sets out in search of inspiration, getting more than he bargained for.

She Came to Me will screen out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala.

“We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society,” said Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian in a statement. “The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, She Came to Me is a magical ode to the freedom of expression.”

Miller was last in Berlin with Maggie’s Plan , which screened in the festival’s Panorama sidebar. Her 2009 feature The Private Lives of Pippa Lee screened in Berlin’s competition.

Damon Cardasis, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Rebecca Miller, Len Blavatnik and Anne Hathaway produced She Came to Me . Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales and CAA are representing North America.

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival runs Feb. 16-26.

