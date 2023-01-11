Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County

A Bergen County school went into lockdown after a nearby shooting in Bergen County Tuesday.

Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., a car was seen crashed into a utility pole on Whiteman Street near Lemoine Avenue. The car had bullet holes in the windshield.

A spokesperson says both agents fired their weapons, and the suspect is in custody.

The DEA says this was part of an ongoing investigation and the specifics have not yet been made available.

Fort Lee School No. 1 was put on lockdown due to the incident. A parent of a student tells News 12 that the students heard the gunshots.

Authorities say no law enforcement officers or children at the school were harmed.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office also says they are currently leading the investigation.