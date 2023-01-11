ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zw4ZR_0kAlTUPF00

A Bergen County school went into lockdown after a nearby shooting in Bergen County Tuesday.

Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., a car was seen crashed into a utility pole on Whiteman Street near Lemoine Avenue. The car had bullet holes in the windshield.

A spokesperson says both agents fired their weapons, and the suspect is in custody.

The DEA says this was part of an ongoing investigation and the specifics have not yet been made available.

Fort Lee School No. 1 was put on lockdown due to the incident. A parent of a student tells News 12 that the students heard the gunshots.

Authorities say no law enforcement officers or children at the school were harmed.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office also says they are currently leading the investigation.

Comments / 2

Travis Orlando
3d ago

Since Joe Biden has been in charge drugs and gun crime has increased by 65% And still increasing Not including the amount of children this have gone missing But gun violence will continue to get worse this is what they want This is what you voted for Says democrats have been in charge things have gone terribly wrong And will continue to It is not the guns it is your government

Reply(1)
3
Related
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy