Westport, CT

Westport organization offers tips for responsible adult cannabis use

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Westport youth and family organization is offering tips for adults looking to light up responsibly.

Westport Together, a youth and family organization in partnership with the town of Westport, released the tips as a way to educate adults looking to use marijuana responsibly now that recreational sales are legal in the state .

The first tip includes the message "Start low, go slow."

The organization will release one tip a day for the next seven days on their social media pages.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

