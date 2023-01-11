Westport organization offers tips for responsible adult cannabis use
A Westport youth and family organization is offering tips for adults looking to light up responsibly.
Westport Together, a youth and family organization in partnership with the town of Westport, released the tips as a way to educate adults looking to use marijuana responsibly now that recreational sales are legal in the state .
The first tip includes the message "Start low, go slow."
The organization will release one tip a day for the next seven days on their social media pages.
