Westport organization offers tips for responsible adult cannabis use

A Westport youth and family organization is offering tips for adults looking to light up responsibly.

Westport Together, a youth and family organization in partnership with the town of Westport, released the tips as a way to educate adults looking to use marijuana responsibly now that recreational sales are legal in the state .

The first tip includes the message "Start low, go slow."

MORE: Where to buy recreational marijuana in Connecticut

MORE: Recreational marijuana sales begin today in Connecticut: What you need to know

The organization will release one tip a day for the next seven days on their social media pages.