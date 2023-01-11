ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments

Philip C Purdy
3d ago

The story is incomplete. Recording in/on Public property is a protected activity under the first amendment, with certain time, place and manner restrictions. Generally, recording anything from a traditional public forum is protected and cannot be criminalized (apart from places that bear restricted access placards, bathrooms, etc where an individual or entity has a reasonable expectation of privacy). Recording the police in the performance of their duties is also protected under the First Amendment, and cannot be used as a sole basis for reasonable articulable suspicion or suspicion of other criminal activities when done from/on public property, public easements, and/or traditional public forums.

Reply
10
Souljaboy Christmas
3d ago

umm not true at all I can record anything on my phone and have used it in court before and nothing was or could be done about it....

Reply
6
M P
3d ago

False. as long as YOU are a part of said conversation, YOU CAN record without saying so.

Reply
9
