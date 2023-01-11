Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Florence's Rhody Fest Sets Date for Oregon Coast Pageantry, Announces Theme
(Florence, Oregon) – It may be months away, but the buzz about the next Rhododendron Fest in the central Oregon coast town of Florence is already taking to the air. For 118 years now it's been a major attraction each May. (Courtesy photo) Florence’s Chamber of Commerce just announced...
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
yachatsnews.com
Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday
YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
kcfmradio.com
Community College Audit; Break-in Suspect Name Released; Rhododendron Festival Theme; Beach Hazard Warning
An audit of community colleges in Oregon has implications for the state’s legislative session that started this week. The report from the Secretary of State’s Audit Division in December points to the need for a greater role from the commission that oversees higher education. Head of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission Ben Cannon says there have been some modest gains in completion or transfer numbers over the past decade. Although overall numbers hover around half, he notes that there has been greater success for some underrepresented students of color.
kcfmradio.com
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
beachconnection.net
Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
Oregon Mega Millions winner claims $1 million prize as $1.35 billion jackpot grows
A Eugene resident claimed his $1 million prize Wednesday in the Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said Thursday. Zehao Chen purchased the ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, Oregon Lottery officials said. Chen will take home around $680,000 after state and federal taxes.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kptv.com
‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
yachatsnews.com
Owner of embattled wrecking yard sues city of Waldport for $2.35 million, claiming it interfered with his business
The owner of a Waldport wrecking yard who has been fighting with the city of Waldport for a year over its operations and cleanup, has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $2.35 million in damages. Richard Fidlin of Waldport claims city officials used false allegations of nuisance and environmental...
kezi.com
ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene
VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope enters transfer portal, quickly withdraws
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope, who played three games in three seasons, pulled his name from the transfer portal after a brief stay. Pope, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, was part of Oregon State’s 2019 early signing class. He made his Oregon State debut in 2021...
