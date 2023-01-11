ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday

YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
YACHATS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Community College Audit; Break-in Suspect Name Released; Rhododendron Festival Theme; Beach Hazard Warning

An audit of community colleges in Oregon has implications for the state’s legislative session that started this week. The report from the Secretary of State’s Audit Division in December points to the need for a greater role from the commission that oversees higher education. Head of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission Ben Cannon says there have been some modest gains in completion or transfer numbers over the past decade. Although overall numbers hover around half, he notes that there has been greater success for some underrepresented students of color.
FLORENCE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

Insanely Cool to Violent Rage: Caves, Chasms of South to Central Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – One thing is for sure: the Oregon coast is full of holes. (Above: Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) And thank goodness, too. These large to minor gaps in various places create drama and thrills to no end. There's caves, crevices, major openings, and chasms that can put on an unforgettable show – sometimes complete with weird sounds.
YACHATS, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

ODOT planning widening of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene

VENETA, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is making progress on a project to widen a stretch of Highway 126 between Veneta and Eugene, and is asking the public for comments on the current step of process. ODOT says Highway 126 is an important connection between the Willamette Valley...
EUGENE, OR

