AMC the release date for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead and detailed the new spinoffs in The Walking Dead universe. The network said in a press release that the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Season 8 will be split into two parts consisting of six episodes each; Part 2 will premiere later this year.

2 DAYS AGO