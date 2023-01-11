ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBTM

AMC shares details for ‘Walking Dead’ universe spinoffs

AMC the release date for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead and detailed the new spinoffs in The Walking Dead universe. The network said in a press release that the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Season 8 will be split into two parts consisting of six episodes each; Part 2 will premiere later this year.
WBTM

Kiefer Sutherland to star in ‘Rabbit Hole’ premiering on Paramount+ this March

Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland. The series will debut on March 26 in the U.S. and Canada, and March 27 internationally. Two episodes of Rabbit Hole will premiere March 26; with six more episodes premiere weekly. Sutherland stars as John Weir, a master of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy