Read full article on original website
Related
John Larroquette Says He Auditioned for a Role as TV’s Most Famous Bartender
It's hard to imagine anyone else in this iconic role.
WBTM
AMC shares details for ‘Walking Dead’ universe spinoffs
AMC the release date for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead and detailed the new spinoffs in The Walking Dead universe. The network said in a press release that the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Season 8 will be split into two parts consisting of six episodes each; Part 2 will premiere later this year.
WBTM
Kiefer Sutherland to star in ‘Rabbit Hole’ premiering on Paramount+ this March
Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland. The series will debut on March 26 in the U.S. and Canada, and March 27 internationally. Two episodes of Rabbit Hole will premiere March 26; with six more episodes premiere weekly. Sutherland stars as John Weir, a master of...
Jennifer Coolidge Almost Turned Down Award-Winning 'White Lotus' Role
Her role as Tanya McQuoid has won Jennifer Coolidge an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critic's Choice Award.
Comments / 0