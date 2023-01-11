ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls City Schools hire new resource officer

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcfLo_0kAlQRa100

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Glens Falls City School District announced on its Facebook Page Tuesday that Officer Peter Casertino would join the district as a School Resource Officer. He will work alongside Glens Falls Police Department’s SRO John Norton “to provide additional support for safety and community-building,” the district stated.

“As a Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, he will have a desk at the Middle School,” the online statement continued.

Officer Casertino is a familiar face to many in the Glens Falls school system. He has coached in the city’s police athletic league, is a former school board member, and is a dad to several recent Glens Falls High School graduates.

BusPatrol makes their way into Capital Region buses. But, how does it work?

“Be sure to say hello when you see him around school,” concluded the district in its Facebook post.

