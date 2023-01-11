Read full article on original website
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE IN CALIFORNIA
A missing man has been found safe in California. An update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning 73-year old Richard Doffing of Glendale, was located on the side of the road with his pickup, near Stockton, California. Doffing was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
kqennewsradio.com
RENOVATION PROJECT COMPLETED AT AMACHER COUNTY PARK
County government has announced the completion of a renovation project at Amacher County Park and Campground. The project began in August, and included the installation of a new concrete boat ramp with reinforced steel and grooving for improved traction, new curbs, new stormwater catch basin and all-new pavement and striping for the east parking area. The new parking area has 47 spots including 22 for vehicles with boat trailers. Three bio-swale vaults were embedded in the lot to filter stormwater to improve the water quality of the runoff leaving the parking area.
kqennewsradio.com
U.S.101 REOPENS TO ONE LANE SOUTH OF PORT ORFORD
One lane of U.S. 101 has reopened to all traffic 12 miles south of Port Orford, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. Matt Noble of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the temporary gravel lane reopened the highway after a landslide closed it early Monday morning. Noble said crews will flag...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23
Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
yachatsnews.com
Medford Mail Tribune news operation abruptly announces its closure effective Friday
The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announces it will cease all operations this week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. The Mail Tribune ceased print...
ijpr.org
Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
krcrtv.com
Winter storm flips trailer with couple inside in Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY. Calif. — A couple in Crescent City was inside their trailer when it was flipped over by the severe weather that we have been seeing on the North Coast. This occurred last Wednesday, and Trista and David Brown are still trying to get the trailer back on its wheels.
kqennewsradio.com
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD
The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAIL TRIBUNE TO CEASE OPERATIONS ON FRIDAY
After over 100 years in operation, the publisher of the Medford Mail Tribune announced Wednesday that it would abruptly cease operations on Friday. In a statement on their website, CEO Steven Saslow of Rosebud Media LLC said, “This was a difficult business decision; the shuttering of this institution is a real loss for all constituents in Southern Oregon”.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
KDRV
Klamath Falls man arrested for attempted murder and "dealer amount" of drugs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was arrested by the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) for multiple outstanding warrants, including attempted murder. Yesterday, police served a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue, where they arrested...
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
kqennewsradio.com
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
kqennewsradio.com
DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT
State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
KTVL
Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash
Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
kqennewsradio.com
MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE
Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
Klamath Falls News
Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
mybasin.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR MANUFACTURING ILLEGAL SHORT-BARRELED RIFLE AND SELLING DRUGS
EUGENE, Ore.—A Douglas County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rife and selling several ounces of methamphetamine. Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 46, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and 4 years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in...
