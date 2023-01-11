Read full article on original website
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
AMC shares details for ‘Walking Dead’ universe spinoffs
AMC the release date for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead and detailed the new spinoffs in The Walking Dead universe. The network said in a press release that the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Season 8 will be split into two parts consisting of six episodes each; Part 2 will premiere later this year.
Kiefer Sutherland to star in ‘Rabbit Hole’ premiering on Paramount+ this March
Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland. The series will debut on March 26 in the U.S. and Canada, and March 27 internationally. Two episodes of Rabbit Hole will premiere March 26; with six more episodes premiere weekly. Sutherland stars as John Weir, a master of...
2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See the full list of nominees
SAG-AFTRA revealed the nominees on Wednesday for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards via SAG’s Instagram page. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin kicked off the virtual announcement, with Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson announcing the nominees.
Jennifer Coolidge Almost Turned Down Award-Winning 'White Lotus' Role
Her role as Tanya McQuoid has won Jennifer Coolidge an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critic's Choice Award.
