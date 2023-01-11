Read full article on original website
Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
Court documents: Inmate escaped mental facility by prying at window and breaking glass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who escaped from a West Columbus facility in December remains in custody in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said they check in daily and are still waiting for Jacob Davidson's extradition hearing there, which one West Virginia court official says is scheduled for next week.
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
John J. Warner named CEO of Wexner Medical Center, executive vice president of OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University announced on Friday that Dr. John J. Warner is set to serve as the CEO of the Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at the university. "This is an exciting time to be joining such an esteemed and respected academic...
Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
Columbus Weather: Dreary, windy, and wet Friday night, but clearing up for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dreary, windy, and wet tonight, but clearing during the weekend. Enjoy a dry Saturday and Sunday because we are wet again next week!. FRIDAY NIGHT: scattered snow showers ending, windy, cold, low 23, wind chills in the lower teens. SATURDAY: clearing and cold, not as...
Police: Blendon Township homicide suspect made several 911 calls confessing crime
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The manhunt for a suspect, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a Kroger parking lot is over, and the man accused is behind bars. Blendon Township Police said Rodney Amir Perry was arrested in North Carolina after they say he confessed to several 911 operators about the shooting.
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
Person shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
Nalah Jackson: Ohio Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer
(WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an Amber Alert that gripped the region last month, pleaded guilty to a separate charge in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson was accused of spitting at a deputy when she was in custody...
Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
Missing Hilliard teen found safe
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
Columbus Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday night and Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the mild temperatures, we get some rain. Expect some rumbles of thunder on Thursday along with a few downpours and gusty winds and a slippery morning commute on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered showers, breezy, raw, low 45. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, warm, scattered showers and...
Person dies after shooting near fast-food restaurant in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died after being shot near a fast-food restaurant in south Columbus Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. near the McDonald's at 3554 South High Street. Police confirmed one victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition. That person later...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
