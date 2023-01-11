ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort

SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
SUNBURY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Missing Hilliard teen found safe

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday night and Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the mild temperatures, we get some rain. Expect some rumbles of thunder on Thursday along with a few downpours and gusty winds and a slippery morning commute on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered showers, breezy, raw, low 45. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, warm, scattered showers and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person dies after shooting near fast-food restaurant in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died after being shot near a fast-food restaurant in south Columbus Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. near the McDonald's at 3554 South High Street. Police confirmed one victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition. That person later...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
COLUMBUS, OH

