WSYX ABC6
Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
WSYX ABC6
Junto Hotel coming to Franklinton this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While a new hotel set to open in the heart of Franklinton this spring is still under construction, there is already much to look forward to. "We are standing on a spectacular rooftop bar," CEO, and Co-Founder of Rockbridge Jimmy Merkel said. "This is one of our corner rooms; we have 198 rooms throughout the hotel, and 17 % are suites.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
WSYX ABC6
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
WSYX ABC6
Hocking Hills ranked among most beautiful and popular state parks in the nation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking Hills ranked fourth in a recent analysis of the most beautiful state parks and sixth in U.S. state parks growing in popularity. Travel Lens conducted an in-depth study of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and google search data to put together a list of the most beautiful and popular state parks.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
WSYX ABC6
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
WSYX ABC6
Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
WSYX ABC6
Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Dreary, windy, and wet Friday night, but clearing up for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dreary, windy, and wet tonight, but clearing during the weekend. Enjoy a dry Saturday and Sunday because we are wet again next week!. FRIDAY NIGHT: scattered snow showers ending, windy, cold, low 23, wind chills in the lower teens. SATURDAY: clearing and cold, not as...
WSYX ABC6
Two injured in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
WSYX ABC6
Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
Police: Blendon Township homicide suspect made several 911 calls confessing crime
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The manhunt for a suspect, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a Kroger parking lot is over, and the man accused is behind bars. Blendon Township Police said Rodney Amir Perry was arrested in North Carolina after they say he confessed to several 911 operators about the shooting.
WSYX ABC6
Person shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
WSYX ABC6
Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested by U.S. Marshals following death of 17-year-old in Marion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A murder suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting 17-year-old Jamear Douglas in Marion County last year. Marquise Adams is now in custody after he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. Adams killed Douglas in front of his...
WSYX ABC6
Nalah Jackson: Ohio Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer
(WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an Amber Alert that gripped the region last month, pleaded guilty to a separate charge in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Nalah Jackson was accused of spitting at a deputy when she was in custody...
WSYX ABC6
'From the projects to creating projects,' former Buckeye Otis Winston talks about acting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Otis Winston, former Buckeye star and currant actor talked with ABC 6/FOX 28 at the Columbus premiere of his newest film, "Plane" starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. The former basketball and track captain has been in 21 movies, including "Venom" and "Greenland," which also...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
