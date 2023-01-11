Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The 7 Best Laptop Deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Flash Sale — From $150
If anybody knows that January is the hot time for laptop deals it’s us, but this year Best Buy got the memo. There’s a three day sale going on as we speak that has some pretty great deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Unfortunately, these flash sales can bombard you with everything from 2-in-1’s to gaming laptop deals and everything in between. Instead of making you wade through all of the deals on your own, we’ve decided to help and pick out the products that you should actually be looking at. In the end, we arrived at a list of seven worthy contenders:
Nearly Half the Cost of the Newest Model, the 9th Gen Apple iPad Is a Steal at Under $250
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Tablets have been with us for quite a while, and now, they’re more useful than ever. You can use your tablet for gaming, watching movies on the go, helping your child get a head start on learning, and even working. If you’ve been looking for a good tablet, you’re in luck! Best Buy is having a flash sale on a 64 GB iPad for $80.00 off its original price. This deal won’t last long, so act fast if you’re interested. There are plenty of...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Digital Trends
This Surface Pro 8 is usually $1,350, but today it’s down to $900
If you’re in search of some laptop deals but prefer the form factor of a tablet, one of the best options is the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup, and one of the best Surface Pro deals is taking place at Best Buy today. The retailer has discounted one of the models of the popular tablet an impressive $450, bringing the price down from $1,350 to just $900 right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even bundle 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 with the Surface Pro 8.
Digital Trends
Don’t miss these 4 gaming PC deals today — from $650
HP Victus 15L — $650, was $950. The HP Victus 15L packs a lot into its small yet stylish tower unit. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of dedicated memory. While this is an older card compared to the RTX 30-series range, its Super label ensures this is still capable of keeping up with many of the latest games if you tweak quality levels accordingly. Looking good, you get 9 USB ports for all your devices, along with mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel. There’s also the Omen Gaming Hub so you can intelligently overclock the system as well as adjust fan controls and other key features. It’s a pretty good all-rounder at this price.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
digg.com
Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Unbelievably Powerful
Sporting Apple's custom M2 chip, the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet that money can buy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you want a proper general computing experience from your tablet, it's worth investing in the iPad Pro. Cheap tablets are fine for watching movies or reading ebooks, but the beefy iPad Pro has enough horsepower to actually get things done quickly and efficiently.
TechRadar
Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year
Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 17 with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD is $400 off right now
One of the best laptop deals around right now is, predictably, courtesy of Dell. At the moment, you can buy the Dell XPS 17 for $2,149 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,549. Packed with some great hardware while also looking super sleek and stylish, the laptop is sure to be the highlight of the Dell laptop deals for anyone seeking out a powerful yet portable system. As with most Dell deals, this offer is for a limited time only so if it’s the laptop for you, snap it up now. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Android Headlines
Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023
Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
If you bought a Macbook between 2015 and 2019, you may be owed money
As part of a nationwide class action settlement, if you bought a MacBook laptop sold between 2015 and 2019 equipped with a "Butterfly" keyboard, you may be eligible for payment.
Digital Trends
3 reasons why you should buy a gaming laptop in 2023
It’s assumed that with every new year, our tech will improve. But in 2023, gaming laptops aren’t just inching forward — they’re making a big leap. Regardless of what brand of gaming laptop you prefer, you’ll likely see major improvements in key areas like performance, battery life, and display quality — and that’s great news if you’re looking to buy in 2023. While it may be a few months before some of these models are available to purchase, they’ll be worth the wait. Here are three reasons to but a gaming laptop in 2023.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is normally $999, but today it’s just $269
Massive discounts on incredible products? That’s what we live for. Apparently Lenovo does too, as they are offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout:
Digital Trends
Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330
Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?
Digital Trends
Here’s what kind of gaming laptop $1,000 will buy you this year
The days of cheap gaming laptops are long gone. You used to be able to get a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 that could deliver some solid performance. But like desktop GPUs and other PC hardware these days, prices keep on going up. And while Nvidia wanted us to focus on the maxed-out new RTX 4090 chip being offered in a variety of new gaming laptops announced at CES 2023, I was curious what the low end was going to look like in this new era. After all, Nvidia says RTX 40-series gaming laptops start at $1,000. So, what exactly does that buy you?
Digital Trends
Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal
If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.
Digital Trends
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop is $400 cheaper today
There are many gaming laptop deals to shop right now, but if Dell is your brand, one of the best Dell laptop deals is on the new G16 gaming laptop. This build features some impressive hardware, and it currently only costs $1,500. This is a $400 savings from its regular price of $1,900, and free shipping is included with your purchase. It’s rare you can find the specs this Dell G16 gaming laptop offers at a price like this, so click over to Dell and grab it while this pricing lasts.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | LG UltraGear 32GP750-B QHD IPS gaming monitor with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support now 20% off on Amazon
With a US$399.99 price tag after the 20% discount, the 32-inch LG UltraGear 32GP750-B gaming monitor comes with a QHD IPS panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time alongside support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400 compatibility and 99% sRGB color gamut.
PC Magazine
Dell and Alienware New Year Event: Up to 45% Off Laptops, Desktops, Monitors
Dell's New Year Event features deals across on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. With the new year comes new opportunities to save. Dell is currently hosting its New Year Event and we’ve seen significant discounts on its Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware lines. If you missed out on the big sales these past few months, this is your chance to grab a new configuration at a discount.
