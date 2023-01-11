Read full article on original website
More than half of NC’s counties are in CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19. That’s still better than last week
More than half of North Carolina’s counties still have the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities.
COVID-19 in North Carolina: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
As seasonal COVID-19 cases spike in North Carolina, the burden is on high-risk people
Mary D'Rozario is in the high-risk health classification. Among other diagnoses, she has a heart condition and chronic fatigue. Her body responded well to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, she hasn’t caught the virus and hopes to not put the vaccine to the test. But she knows the life changes for her are permanent.
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
NC AG reveals Top 10 scams of 2022, more than 24,000 complaints
The NC Department of Justice received almost 25,000 complaints.
New health guidelines offer guidance on childhood obesity, measures to correct it
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics are the first of its kind, now supporting evidence-based recommendations for the treatment of childhood obesity. Past recommendations were opinion-based, said Dr. David Collier, professor of Pediatrics and Health Disparities at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and director of ECU […]
Nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks at a three-month high
Active COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina nursing homes have hit a three-month high. The weekly list from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows 269 outbreaks at nursing homes, up 13 percent from last week and the most since the end of September. The CDC map shows more...
Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness
New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
NCDHHS offering free residential radon test kits
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month to help educate people about how to reduce their risk of lung cancer from radon. Because testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits, which are available at radon.ncdhhs.gov.
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns
A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
New ‘Kraken’ COVID variant spreading quickly, NC health experts warn
After COVID levels remained fairly low for much of the fall, they're on the rise again and we're dealing with a new variant some are dubbing "Kraken."
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Parents in Wake Schools say delayed bus arrivals are setting students back
RALEIGH, N.C. — Some parents in Wake County Public Schools say huge delays in school bus arrival times are setting their children back in the classroom – and even putting students at risk while they wait for the bus to show up. Gretta Nance says her son’s school...
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
UPDATE: NCDHHS distributes all free radon test kits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed all of the free radon test kits aimed at reducing the risk of lung cancer from radon. NCDHHS previously announced that 3,000 free tests were available. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless...
This was the most popular type of scam across NC in 2022, BBB says
The BBB on Thursday released its list of the 10 most frequent scams in 2022.
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery. His office said the partial knee replacement surgery was performed during the holidays, which is already a low ebb for public events by a chief executive.
