Wake County, NC

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
New health guidelines offer guidance on childhood obesity, measures to correct it

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics are the first of its kind, now supporting evidence-based recommendations for the treatment of childhood obesity. Past recommendations were opinion-based, said Dr. David Collier, professor of Pediatrics and Health Disparities at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and director of ECU […]
Nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks at a three-month high

Active COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina nursing homes have hit a three-month high. The weekly list from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows 269 outbreaks at nursing homes, up 13 percent from last week and the most since the end of September. The CDC map shows more...
Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness

New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
NCDHHS offering free residential radon test kits

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month to help educate people about how to reduce their risk of lung cancer from radon. Because testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits, which are available at radon.ncdhhs.gov.
NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns

A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
UPDATE: NCDHHS distributes all free radon test kits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed all of the free radon test kits aimed at reducing the risk of lung cancer from radon. NCDHHS previously announced that 3,000 free tests were available. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless...
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
