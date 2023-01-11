The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report shows no more drought conditions reported in south central Iowa. Most of Marion and Warren Counties remain abnormally dry in this week’s update. The removal of moderate drought marks the first time since July 26th that there was no drought locally, and for the past five months, the region suffered from a late summer dry spell that carried over into the fall, before major rain events locally helped relieve some conditions. Several rounds of precipitation that fell in November and December — including a blizzard leading up to Christmas, have helped provide needed relief. According to the National Weather Service, a warm up to well above average temperatures is expected this weekend and continue into next week with highs in the 40s and possibly above 50, and additional precipitation chances coming likely during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and again by Wednesday.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO