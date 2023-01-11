Read full article on original website
Iowa Legislative Session Underway
The 2023 legislative session is underway, with local elected officials now serving on committees, preparing bills to go to the main floor of the House and Senate. State Representative Brooke Boden will serve as Chair of the Government Oversight Committee, and be a member of the Ways and Means, Education, Health and Human Services, and Economic Development committees.
State Aid Proposal for Schools from Governor Revealed During Condition of State Address
During this week’s Condition of the State Address, Governor Kim Reynolds proposed a 2.5% state aid increase for public schools — through her announcement that she intends to lobby the legislature for private school scholarships. If the Iowa House and Senate agree, per pupil funding for K-12 education will be $7,600 for general funds — which is used to pay for staff and administrative salaries.
Drought Conditions Removed in South Central Iowa, More Precipitation Likely Next Week
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report shows no more drought conditions reported in south central Iowa. Most of Marion and Warren Counties remain abnormally dry in this week’s update. The removal of moderate drought marks the first time since July 26th that there was no drought locally, and for the past five months, the region suffered from a late summer dry spell that carried over into the fall, before major rain events locally helped relieve some conditions. Several rounds of precipitation that fell in November and December — including a blizzard leading up to Christmas, have helped provide needed relief. According to the National Weather Service, a warm up to well above average temperatures is expected this weekend and continue into next week with highs in the 40s and possibly above 50, and additional precipitation chances coming likely during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and again by Wednesday.
