worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder throws unexpected curveball at Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV
Deontay Wilder is still not one hundred percent on board with facing Andy Ruiz Jr. despite the WBC’s recent confirmation. The former heavyweight champion, who lost to Tyson Fury in 2020 after ten successful defenses and a five-year reign, threw another curveball Ruiz’s way. World Boxing News has...
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Says Goodbye To The Featherweight Division: "There's No Need To Stay At 26"
Gary Russell Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time near the top of the featherweight division. Before suffering a shoulder injury in his most recent trip to the ring, Russell presided over the boxing world as the longest-reigning champion. Yet, with Mark Magsayo truncating his championship run, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs)...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
MMA Fighting
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Roll over, Muhammad
Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
Boxing Scene
Derrick James On Jaron Ennis Victory Over Chukhadzhian: “He Did What He Was Supposed To Do”
The expectations have reached unprecedented highs for Jaron “Boots” Ennis. The highly-ranked welterweight contender and Philadelphia native has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his bloody-thirsty knockout streak and effortless ability to fight out of both stances. With fans of the 25-year-old expecting him...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses
Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez Lambasts Davis, Garcia, Haney, Lopez: They Love to Talk and Not Fight
Jose Ramirez is tired of all the trashtalking going on between some of the top names in and around his weight class. Ramirez, the former unified 140-pound champion from Avenal, California, recently took aim at a score of highly talented – and garrulous – fighters, most notably Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez.
Boxing Scene
Tank: Haney Has Belts But People Don't Know Who He Is; Devin Knows I'm The Real Champ
By virtue of owning the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles, Devin Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. For the longest time, the 24-year-old Haney had to fight off the "email champion" title and tag that came with the first belt that he owned. On...
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza
For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
MMAmania.com
Video: Dana White breaks silence, reveals UFC ‘punishment’ for slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday in “Sin City,” just a couple of days ahead of the “Strickland vs. Imavov” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) at APEX. Not...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene
Mayer: Baumgardner Got A Lot of Attention Overnight; Not Necessarily Going to Be the Case Moving Forward
Mikaela Mayer thinks Alycia Baumgardner could be in for a rude awakening. Mayer, the former unified lightweight, has a hard time seeing Michigan’s Baumgardner garner the sort of publicity that their unification fight produced last October. Baumgardner defeated Mayer narrowly on points in a fight many believe was too close to call. That fight took place in London, on the undercard of the middleweight undisputed title match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.
Boxing Scene
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results From London
The Misfits Boxing series is all set for its first show of the new year on the heels of a long-term deal. KSI and FaZe Temperrr both made weight for their scheduled six-round bout atop MF+DAZN: X Series 004 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England (Saturday, DAZN Pay-Per-View, $39.99). KSI tipped the scales at a shredded 175 pounds. Temperrr weighed 175.9 pounds after accepting the fight on less than two weeks’ notice, replacing Dillon Danis who apparently forgot to train for the fight that was announced nearly two months ago.
Boxing Scene
Jermaine Franklin Emerges as Serious Candidate for Anthony Joshua's Next Fight: Report
Jermaine Franklin, a once-defeated American heavyweight contender, has reportedly emerged as a serious candidate to face British star Anthony Joshua in the spring. Chris McKenna of The Daily Star reported the news on Friday. The development, if true, comes as a slight surprise, since Michigan’s Franklin, 29, is coming off...
Boxing Scene
Stephan Shaw: Ajagba Is Very One-Dimensional; Sanchez Showed Blueprint How To Beat Him
Lou DiBella suggested last month that Stephan Shaw, the unbeaten heavyweight his company co-promotes, stick with the fight he already had scheduled. The ambitious Shaw wouldn’t hear of it. The St. Louis native pounced on the opportunity to replace Oscar Rivas as Efe Ajagba’s opponent in ESPN’s main event...
Boxing Scene
DAZN's 2021 Loss Widens to $2.3 Billion; Operating Loss To $1.36 Billion
Upstart sports streaming service DAZN sustained an operating loss of $1.36 billion for 2021 and an overall loss of $2.3 billion, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday. DAZN CEO Shay Segev told Bloomberg the chief reason was due to its $1.9 billion commitment to acquire Italian and...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Vargas Jr, Amado Vargas Ink Promotional Pacts With MarvNation
Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado “El Malvado” Fernando Vargas, sons of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, have signed promotional contracts with MarvNation Promotions. “It’s a beautiful moment,” said Fernando Vargas, Sr. “I’m happy, and I’m excited to be here with MarvNation. It’s a great...
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel, Jessica Nery Plata Make Weight For WBC/WBA Unification Clash In Laval, Canada
The first unification bout of 2023 is officially set for this weekend. Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata easily made weight for their WBC/WBA junior flyweight title clash, which headlines an ESPN+ stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada (Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET). Montreal’s Clavel checked in at a fight ready 107.8 pounds, while Mexico City’s Plata was a surprisingly light 104.2 pounds, well below even the strawweight limit.
