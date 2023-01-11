ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder throws unexpected curveball at Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV

Deontay Wilder is still not one hundred percent on board with facing Andy Ruiz Jr. despite the WBC’s recent confirmation. The former heavyweight champion, who lost to Tyson Fury in 2020 after ten successful defenses and a five-year reign, threw another curveball Ruiz’s way. World Boxing News has...
MMA Fighting

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’

According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Examiner

Roll over, Muhammad

Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses

Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
Boxing Scene

Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza

For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene

Mayer: Baumgardner Got A Lot of Attention Overnight; Not Necessarily Going to Be the Case Moving Forward

Mikaela Mayer thinks Alycia Baumgardner could be in for a rude awakening. Mayer, the former unified lightweight, has a hard time seeing Michigan’s Baumgardner garner the sort of publicity that their unification fight produced last October. Baumgardner defeated Mayer narrowly on points in a fight many believe was too close to call. That fight took place in London, on the undercard of the middleweight undisputed title match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results From London

The Misfits Boxing series is all set for its first show of the new year on the heels of a long-term deal. KSI and FaZe Temperrr both made weight for their scheduled six-round bout atop MF+DAZN: X Series 004 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England (Saturday, DAZN Pay-Per-View, $39.99). KSI tipped the scales at a shredded 175 pounds. Temperrr weighed 175.9 pounds after accepting the fight on less than two weeks’ notice, replacing Dillon Danis who apparently forgot to train for the fight that was announced nearly two months ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Stephan Shaw: Ajagba Is Very One-Dimensional; Sanchez Showed Blueprint How To Beat Him

Lou DiBella suggested last month that Stephan Shaw, the unbeaten heavyweight his company co-promotes, stick with the fight he already had scheduled. The ambitious Shaw wouldn’t hear of it. The St. Louis native pounced on the opportunity to replace Oscar Rivas as Efe Ajagba’s opponent in ESPN’s main event...
Boxing Scene

DAZN's 2021 Loss Widens to $2.3 Billion; Operating Loss To $1.36 Billion

Upstart sports streaming service DAZN sustained an operating loss of $1.36 billion for 2021 and an overall loss of $2.3 billion, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Wednesday. DAZN CEO Shay Segev told Bloomberg the chief reason was due to its $1.9 billion commitment to acquire Italian and...
Boxing Scene

Fernando Vargas Jr, Amado Vargas Ink Promotional Pacts With MarvNation

Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado “El Malvado” Fernando Vargas, sons of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, have signed promotional contracts with MarvNation Promotions. “It’s a beautiful moment,” said Fernando Vargas, Sr. “I’m happy, and I’m excited to be here with MarvNation. It’s a great...
POMONA, CA
Boxing Scene

Kim Clavel, Jessica Nery Plata Make Weight For WBC/WBA Unification Clash In Laval, Canada

The first unification bout of 2023 is officially set for this weekend. Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata easily made weight for their WBC/WBA junior flyweight title clash, which headlines an ESPN+ stream from Place Bell in Laval, Canada (Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET). Montreal’s Clavel checked in at a fight ready 107.8 pounds, while Mexico City’s Plata was a surprisingly light 104.2 pounds, well below even the strawweight limit.

